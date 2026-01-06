Photos/Video: Toy Story Land's Popcorn & Snacks Brings Pizza Planet Spring Rolls to Disney's Hollywood Studios

Plus, check out Jeremiah's snack review!
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

After beginning construction back in July of 2025, Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ newest snack stand is finally opening!

UPDATE (January 6th, 2026 at 3PM):

  • Laughing Place had the chance to check out Popcorn & Snacks on its opening day!
  • While the Disney Eats post seen below previewed their headlining item, the new stand features a variety of treats, drinks, and alcoholic beverages.

  • From the stand, you can see the large Lass-Os “cereal box” hiding the Toy Story Mania building. 

  • The main attraction here is obviously the Pizza Planet Spring Rolls, which Laughing Place’s Jeremiah had the chance to check out!

  • You can check out his quick review below:

@laughing_place

#ToyStory Land new food! Trying the new Pizza Planet Spring Roll at Popcorn & Snacks. #DisneysHollywoodStudios #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyParks #Disney

♬ original sound - Laughing Place -

What’s Happening:
After beginning construction back in July of 2025, Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ newest snack stand is finally opening!

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World’s newest snack location is set to open today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
  • Thanks to a post by Disney Eats on Instagram, Popcorn & Snacks in Toy Story Land is bringing new savory treats to the land, including a new variation of one of Magic Kingdom’s most popular snacks. 
  • The stand looked pretty close to opening back in November, and is modeled after a super-sized box of popcorn.
  • In the post, Rex can be seen in Andy’s backyard as Pizza Planet Spring Rolls begin falling from the sky. 

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DTK_Za2DQWJ/

  • In the comments, Disney Eats shared “Drop in for Pizza Planet Spring Rolls at Popcorn & Snacks in Toy Story Land, opening today at Disney's Hollywood Studios 😋.”
  • Spring roll variations have become somewhat of a staple at the Magic Kingdom, and it’s exciting to see the snack make an appearance at another Walt Disney World park. 
  • You can pick up these delicious new snacks starting today, January 6th, 2026. 
  • For those looking to head to Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good