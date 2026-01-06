Photos/Video: Toy Story Land's Popcorn & Snacks Brings Pizza Planet Spring Rolls to Disney's Hollywood Studios
Plus, check out Jeremiah's snack review!
After beginning construction back in July of 2025, Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ newest snack stand is finally opening!
UPDATE (January 6th, 2026 at 3PM):
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out Popcorn & Snacks on its opening day!
- While the Disney Eats post seen below previewed their headlining item, the new stand features a variety of treats, drinks, and alcoholic beverages.
- From the stand, you can see the large Lass-Os “cereal box” hiding the Toy Story Mania building.
- The main attraction here is obviously the Pizza Planet Spring Rolls, which Laughing Place’s Jeremiah had the chance to check out!
- You can check out his quick review below:
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s newest snack location is set to open today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
- Thanks to a post by Disney Eats on Instagram, Popcorn & Snacks in Toy Story Land is bringing new savory treats to the land, including a new variation of one of Magic Kingdom’s most popular snacks.
- The stand looked pretty close to opening back in November, and is modeled after a super-sized box of popcorn.
- In the post, Rex can be seen in Andy’s backyard as Pizza Planet Spring Rolls begin falling from the sky.
- In the comments, Disney Eats shared “Drop in for Pizza Planet Spring Rolls at Popcorn & Snacks in Toy Story Land, opening today at Disney's Hollywood Studios 😋.”
- Spring roll variations have become somewhat of a staple at the Magic Kingdom, and it’s exciting to see the snack make an appearance at another Walt Disney World park.
- You can pick up these delicious new snacks starting today, January 6th, 2026.
