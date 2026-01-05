Viking Vibes: New Food Booth in EPCOT's Norway Pavilion Nears Completion
The final touches are being put on a well-themed new booth in World Showcase.
Work seems to be getting close to completion on a new, detailed food booth coming to the Norway Pavilion at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2025, construction went up around the planters in front of Royal Sommerhus, the meet & greet location for Anna and Elsa from Frozen at the Norway pavilion in World Showcase.
- Since then, a new structure (likely a food kiosk) has popped up, with quite a bit more detail than what was there before. This new kiosk has some intricate details, plus grass on top – just like with the Royal Sommerhus.
- An opening date for the new kiosk has yet to be revealed – but with how complete it looks, we wouldn't expect to it to be too long from now.
- Remaining behind walls is the statue of Grete Waitz, the legendary Norwegian Olympic marathoner, who won the New York City Marathon nine times and became the first woman in history to run a marathon in under two hours and 30 minutes.
- Here's a look at the statue:
More Walt Disney World News:
- This summer, Walt Disney World hotel guests will receive complimentary water park access on their check-in day to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon.
- As Walt Disney World revealed its plans for Summer 2026, a new offer will give those looking to book a stay two free room nights and theme park days.
- Just for Cool Kids’ Summer, pals from Toy Story are slated to be ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time at the Diamond Horseshoe at the Magic Kingdom.
- The new Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collection arrived at Disney Springs with a special pop-up store and a Q&A with Scott herself.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com