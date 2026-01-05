Unlock Two Free Nights at Walt Disney World with New Summer 2026 Deal
This incredible offer for the summer months will be available to book through February 15th, 2026.
As Walt Disney World revealed its plans for Summer 2026, a new offer will give those looking to book a stay two free room nights and theme park days.
What's Happening:
- Summer offers some of the best ticket prices of the year – and with new experiences and extended park hours, it's one of the best times of the year to visit!
- Beginning Tuesday, January 6th, guests who book a select 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room and ticket package can receive two free room nights and theme park days.
- That means, for the price of four days, you'll get six days of fun and excitement at the Walt Disney World Resort!
- The deal is available for most nights from May 26th through September 15th, 2026.
- You have until February 15th, 2026 to book the offer.
