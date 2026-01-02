Iconic "it's a small world" Clock Face Graces New Candle and PEZ Dispenser at Walt Disney World
Bring a small world into your world with a new candle and PEZ dispenser now available at Walt Disney World.
Two new items inspired by "it's a small world" were spotted today at the Magic Kingdom. First is a new candle featuring the iconic Mary Blair-style designs from the attraction. The cover of the candle is the iconic clock face from the attraction. Offering a fresh citrus scent, the candle retails for $44.99.
Then, we have the latest addition to the Disney Parks PEZ dispenser line, which has also featured the likes of the Hatbox Ghost, Figment, Cinderella, and more. This brand-new PEZ dispenser features the "small world" clock face atop a teal container marked with the Disney Parks logo.
Retailing for $4.49, the "it's a small world" PEZ dispenser comes with three flavors of PEZ: strawberry, lemon, and grape.
Another new candle doesn't feature "it's a small world," but it does imagine "Living in a Fantasyland." You can pick this Disney Scents branded candle up for $34.99.
Over in Adventureland, we spotted another new candle offering up the signature tropical scents of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room.
