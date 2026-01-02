TRON Identity Program and D-Tech Customization Reach the End of the Line at Magic Kingdom
Both experiences can now be found in Yesterdayland.
Back in 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run began thrilling guests in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. Now, one of the attraction’s more unique merchandise offerings has been derezzed. Plus, the last D-Tech custom accessories location has also closed.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted two interesting changes at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
- The store serves as a gift shop for both Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run, inviting fans to commemorate their trip beyond the stars or inside The Grid.
- However, customizable merchandise experiences that debuted alongside TRON Lightcycle / Run have been blocked off.
- The TRON Identity Program allowed guests to create their own action figure (or Program) using Image Capture to scan your face.
- It also allowed guests to select their helmet and body configuration.
- Afterwards, you’d record 6 lines of dialogue that would further customize the figure.
- It’s looking like it’s the end of the line for the highly unique merchandise experience.
- While the experience was incredibly unique, it was on the more expensive side coming out at $89.99.
- Additionally, the D-Tech customization station, which allowed guests to design their own phone cases, Apple Watch bands, magnets, and more, has also closed.
- Unfortunately, this was the last D-Tech station at the resort, meaning the era of customizable tech accessories has officially ended.
- December 31st was the last day the experience was available.
- While featuring the Disney brand, neither experience was run by Disney directly.
- D-Tech merchandise is now on sale for just $20 as Disney clears out stock of the former experience.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- New Scented Candle Brings the Enchanted Tiki Room Into Your Own Home
- X Marks the Spot: New The Beak and Barrel Items Arrive at Magic Kingdom
- Fading Fun: Pete's Silly Sideshow Tents in Rough Shape as Refurbishment Quickly Approaches
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com