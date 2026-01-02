TRON Identity Program and D-Tech Customization Reach the End of the Line at Magic Kingdom

Both experiences can now be found in Yesterdayland.

Back in 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run began thrilling guests in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. Now, one of the attraction’s more unique merchandise offerings has been derezzed. Plus, the last D-Tech custom accessories location has also closed.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted two interesting changes at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

The store serves as a gift shop for both Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run, inviting fans to commemorate their trip beyond the stars or inside The Grid.

However, customizable merchandise experiences that debuted alongside TRON Lightcycle / Run have been blocked off.

The TRON Identity Program allowed guests to create their own action figure (or Program) using Image Capture to scan your face.

It also allowed guests to select their helmet and body configuration.

Afterwards, you’d record 6 lines of dialogue that would further customize the figure.

It’s looking like it’s the end of the line for the highly unique merchandise experience.

While the experience was incredibly unique, it was on the more expensive side coming out at $89.99.

Additionally, the D-Tech customization station, which allowed guests to design their own phone cases, Apple Watch bands, magnets, and more, has also closed.

Unfortunately, this was the last D-Tech station at the resort, meaning the era of customizable tech accessories has officially ended.

December 31st was the last day the experience was available.

While featuring the Disney brand, neither experience was run by Disney directly.

D-Tech merchandise is now on sale for just $20 as Disney clears out stock of the former experience.

