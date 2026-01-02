X Marks the Spot: New The Beak and Barrel Items Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Do you dig this new merch?

Magic Kingdom’s highly themed Pirates of the Caribbean lounge, Beak and Barrell, is the subject of a new line of merchandise at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Last fall, Magic Kingdom started inviting guests to set sail on some swashbuckling dining adventures at The Beak and Barrel!

Now, guests can commemorate their experience at the immersive tavern with new merchandise items arriving at the park.

This includes collectibles and accessories you won't want to miss!

Let’s take a look.

The Beak and Barrel Redd Skull Mug ($39.99)

Send Me to the Brig The Beak and Barrel Baseball Hat ($32.99)

Rummy the Parrot Shoulder Plush ($24.99)

The Beak and Barrel Pin ($17.99)

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner invites guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

The Beak and Barrel joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland.

In addition to themed dining rooms, characters, and swashbuckling snacks and beverages, the experience includes stories and songs that will fully immerse guests into Tortuga.

The experience, crafted by Disney Imagineering, was created to bridge a gap between the world seen in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean films and the Mark Davis aesthetic found throughout the attraction.

