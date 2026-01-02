Surfs (And Prices) Up! Typhoon Lagoon Rental Option Changes Indicate Possible New Cost Structure and Raised Maximum Costs

The changes are on all levels of Shack rentals and umbrellas

As we enter 2026, there have been a few changes we’ve noticed to the official Walt Disney World website indicating some pricing increases and perhaps a new more dynamic way of pricing coming to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

What’s Happening:

Changes to the official Walt Disney World website reveal that prices are on the rise for select rentals at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Guests headed over to the Beachcomber Shacks will find increases on some of the rentals, with the standard Beachcomber Shack rental now ranging from $225 to $425 per day plus tax.

Previously, the prices were listed as $225 for regular days and $375 for peak days. Not only does the change showcase the increased maximum price, it also seems to indicate a more dynamic price range that could fluctuate more than just Regular vs. Peak.

A Deluxe Beachcomber Shack also reflects that same style of change, now listed as $300 to $500 plus tax, with Premium Plus Shacks ranging from $375 to $550 plus tax. Both maximum prices jump up $50.

The shacks themselves aren’t the only items to see this change in rental price. Umbrella rentals, also available at the same location, now vary from $49 to $109 (plus tax). This shows a jump, and again a possible new more dynamic range from the previous regular and peak prices - $49 and $99.

Blizzard Beach remains closed at this time, though it could be anticipated that these price changes will carry over when that water park reopens (and Typhoon Lagoon closes) in March of 2026.

About The Shacks:

Beachcomber Shacks are a great way for a large group to enjoy the water park together, with attendants on hand to help enjoy the day and get the most out of your visit.

The rental of the shacks also comes complete with towels, a private locker, cold water available all day, and select soft drinks.

As you upgrade from Standard to Deluxe or Premium Plus, the amenities only increase, with those top tier shacks featuring dining tables, TVs, electrical outlets (great for charging those devices!) and more.

