Winter is Coming: Disney's Blizzard Beach Sets Reopening Date as Water Park Season Pass Returns

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is set to reopen as Disney announces the return of the Water Parks Season Pass - though it seems there will still only be one park open at a time.

What’s Happening:

Blizzard Beach, the second (technically, third) water park at Walt Disney World and the only ski resort on the meltdown, is set to reopen on February 15th, 2026.

The news comes as Disney also reveals that the Water Parks Season Pass is once again available, allowing multiple visits again and again now through May 9th, 2026.

The pass is just $89 for adults and $83 for kids (3-9), but there is a blockout window that launches March 28th, 2026 and lasts through April 5th, 2026.

Additionally, season pass discounts are available on cabanas, including a 20% discount on cabana rentals at Blizzard Beach’s Polar Patio or Typhoon Lagoon’s Beachcomber Shacks. Note that these deals cannot be booked in advance, and are a walk-up option only.

If you visit before 4:00 PM, a round of mini-golf at Winter Summerland or Fantasia Gardens is included in the pass, but passholders only get one visit per season.

As could be expected with the news of Blizzard Beach reopening, the other water park at Walt Disney World, Typhoon Lagoon, will be closing for refurbishment after their daily operation on February 14th, 2026.

For more information about the water parks of Walt Disney World resort, tickets, and to book your visit, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

The Slopes of Lake Buena Vista:

Themed as a melting ski resort complete with a lore all its own (that of a freak snowstorm that hit Central Florida, with Disney building a ski resort that as it melts, is now a water park), Blizzard Beach originally opened back in 1995 at Walt Disney World.

As such, you’ll find slopes of snow, operating ski lifts to get to the top of all the slides, and Summit Plummet, which when it debuted, was the tallest and fastest free-fall body slide in the world - and the only that looks like a ski jump!

While Blizzard Beach has plenty of thrills, family and moderate slides and attractions are also available, including a lengthy lazy river, and wave pool (though it's not nearly as big as Typhoon Lagoon’s).

Kids areas have also recently been enhanced to feature figures of characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios Film, Frozen.