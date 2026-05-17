Travel the East Coast for Some Disney On Broadway Magic with "Laughing Place On Location"
Discover the enchanting world of Disney On Broadway with Maxon.
This week, Laughing Place On Location embarks on a musical-filled East Coast adventure with D23 and Disney On Broadway!
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Maxon takes you to two recent D23 events exploring the musical magic of Disney on Broadway – from the famed New Amsterdam Theatre to the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast in Boston.
- We kick things off with a tour of the gorgeous New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Aladdin on Broadway, followed by a presentation long history of the theatre and Disney’s massive commitment to bringing Disney stories to Broadway.
- Then, Maxon hops on a train to Boston to celebrate the original Disney on Broadway prodcution, Beauty and the Beast, on its current North American tour.
- That's followed by some behind-the-scenes magic with actors Melaina Rairamo (Bell U/S), Fergie L. Philippe (Beast), Danny Gardner (Lumiere), and Kathy Voytko (Mrs. Potts).
- Be sure to check out Maxon's recaps of each event at the links below for even more Broadway fun:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World
- ATX Festival
- A celebration of Toy Story 5
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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