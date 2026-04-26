Dive Into Disney's Upcoming Theatrical Slate as "Laughing Place On Location" Heads to Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2026
From "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Toy Story 5," to "Hexed" and "Avengers: Doomsday" – we cover it all in this week's episode.
Laughing Place On Location rolls the dice and heads to Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where Disney dazzled the movie theater exhibition conference with a massive slate showcase at Caesars Palace.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex takes you to fabulous Las Vegas for Disney's full presentation at CinemaCon 2026, which offered a glimpse at the company's upcoming feature films.
- Alex recaps the full presentation, which included:
- a special video message from Anne Hathaway for The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Jon Favreau introducing a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu
- Tom Hanks and Tim Allen's standing-ovation appearance for Toy Story 5
- Dwayne Johnson and newcomer Catherine sharing a heartfelt moment for the live-action Moana
- the first footage from Disney's upcoming animated feature Hexed
- the original Ice Age trio reuniting for Ice Age: Boiling Point
- the Marvel event of the year — Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans taking the stage together for Avengers: Doomsday
- Plus, Alex catches you up on footage from Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and more!
- For more from Disney's CinemaCon presentation, be sure to check out Alex's full written recap.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- A west coast cruise aboard the Disney Wonder
- Some Disney magic in New York City
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