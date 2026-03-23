She is Moana: New Trailer Debuts for the Live-Action "Moana"
Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui – but this time, in live-action!
Prepare to return to the island of Motunui, as the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Moana has arrived!
What's Happening:
- Following the release of a teaser trailer last year, we've now got the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.
- Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role alongside Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui – and this trailer gives us our first real glimpse of the new iteration of Maui.
- The film's cast also includes John Tui ("Chief Tui"), Frankie Adams ("Sina"), and Rena Owen ("Gramma Tala").
- Check out the new trailer for yourself below:
- A new poster for the film has also been released.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- Moana opens July 10, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new set of photos shows (most of) the cast of ZOMBIES 5, the next installment in the hit Disney Channel franchise, all gathered together.
- Disney has locked in a number of release dates for untitled projects, rounding out the decade's calendar with theatrical releases.
- The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in an incredible number of views in its first 24 hours – becoming the most viewed trailer in history.
- Searchlight Pictures have shared the trailer for Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.