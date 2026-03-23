She is Moana: New Trailer Debuts for the Live-Action "Moana"

Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui – but this time, in live-action!

Prepare to return to the island of Motunui, as the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Moana has arrived!

What's Happening:

  • Following the release of a teaser trailer last year, we've now got the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.
  • Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role alongside Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui – and this trailer gives us our first real glimpse of the new iteration of Maui.

  • The film's cast also includes John Tui ("Chief Tui"), Frankie Adams ("Sina"), and Rena Owen ("Gramma Tala").
  • Check out the new trailer for yourself below:

  • A new poster for the film has also been released.

  • As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
  • The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
  • Moana opens July 10, 2026.

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