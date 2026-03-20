Disney Locks In Release Dates Through 2029 for Untitled Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel Projects
I suspect we know what one of them is, but it has yet to be confirmed.
Disney has locked in a number of release dates for untitled projects, rounding out the decade's calendar with theatrical releases.
What's Happening:
- Disney has claimed a number of dates throughout 2028 and 2029, reserving them for the theatrical release calendar, as revealed by a new report from Deadline.
- The dates are reserved for films from Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and more, buying up time very close to the close of the decade.
- Looking for specific titles on specific dates? No luck there, as this just reveals that Disney is blocking out their calendar for the next few years.
- Starting with the 2028 dates, an untitled Marvel film was set for February 18, but has now been moved to July 28th of that year.
- It switches with an untitled Disney film, which has been pushed up to February 18th slot having been previously slated for July 28th. Disney has also scooped up the November 10, 2028 date for another undisclosed film. Originally, this date was being held for a Marvel title that no longer appears on the schedule.
- Disney-owned films are also slated throughout 2029, with February 16, March 9, May 25, August 3, October 5, and November 9 being locked down by the company.
- Marvel has booked up May 4 and July 13 in 2029, Walt Disney Animation Studios has claimed June 15, and Pixar rounds out the year locking in November 21, 2029.
A Spot of Coco:
- Recently, we learned a number of release dates in 2028, including the live-action sequel Lilo & Stitch 2 will open on May 26, 2028 and Pixar's Incredibles 3 on June 16, 2028.
- Obviously, those days do not appear on this new calendar full of undisclosed, unspecified, and untitled films. However, we might know what one of the dates has been secured for.
- Purely speculating with no official confirmation of this, I have theorized that Pixar's 2029 date has been secured for Coco 2. The film was originally announced a year ago today (March 20, 2025) by then-Disney CEO Bob Iger and Pixar during Disney's annual meeting of the shareholders.
- When the announcement was made, Disney and Pixar social media posts promised the film in theaters in 2029.
- One of the variables to this theory though lies in the fact that shortly after these posts hit and the announcements were made, these social posts were edited and left out the 2029 release year.
- Pixar Animation Studios already has a slate ahead of them, with Toy Story 5 coming in June, Gatto on March 5, 2027, and now, Incredibles 3 on June 16, 2028.
- We also have been treated to a bit more information from the studio, as Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter revealed to The Wall Street Journal a number of additional projects, including a third Monsters, Inc. film, Ono Ghost Market, and the studio's first-ever musical - directed by Turning Red's Domee Shi.
- Any of those projects could have shifted the release calendar as none of those projects have an official release date, nor does Coco 2.
- We anticipate we'll hear more official information later this year at the D23 event taking place in Anaheim, as that has become the go-to for these kind of long-term reveals, so stay tuned!
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