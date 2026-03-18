Ohana Reunion: Disney's Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch 2" Gets Release Date
The announcement arrived during today's Disney shareholder meeting.
The live-action sequel to 2025’s Lilo & Stitch gets a release date as Josh D’Amaro takes over as Disney CEO.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake took the world by storm, earning over a billion dollars at the box office and making the adorable blue alien even more popular than he was before.
- Disney quickly announced that the film would get a sequel, inviting fans further into the reimagined animated story.
- And during Josh D’Amaro’s first day shareholder meeting, Disney announced that Lilo & Stitch 2 will be released in theaters on May 26th, 2028.
- Lilo & Stitch hit theaters on May 21st, 2025 quickly proving itself as a box office wildfire.
- In its first weekend alone, the film raked in over $146 million in the US, but the monetary love from fans didn’t arrive without controversy.
- Unlike the animated hit, main antagonist Gantu is completely absent from the story, with a huge ending change that upset many fans of the original.
- However, that didn’t stop moviegoers from absolutely falling in love with these characters all over again.
- It’ll be exciting to see if characters like Angel find their way into the live-action sequel or if we will see the appearance of experiment pods from Lilo & Stitch: The Series.
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