Ohana Reunion: Disney's Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch 2" Gets Release Date

The announcement arrived during today's Disney shareholder meeting.

The live-action sequel to 2025’s Lilo & Stitch gets a release date as Josh D’Amaro takes over as Disney CEO.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake took the world by storm, earning over a billion dollars at the box office and making the adorable blue alien even more popular than he was before.

Disney quickly announced that the film would get a sequel, inviting fans further into the reimagined animated story.

And during Josh D’Amaro’s first day shareholder meeting, Disney announced that Lilo & Stitch 2 will be released in theaters on May 26th, 2028.

Our 'ohana is back 💙#LiloandStitch2 is coming to theaters May 26, 2028! pic.twitter.com/2CT3jNoofm — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 18, 2026

Lilo & Stitch hit theaters on May 21st, 2025 quickly proving itself as a box office wildfire.

In its first weekend alone, the film raked in over $146 million in the US, but the monetary love from fans didn’t arrive without controversy.

Unlike the animated hit, main antagonist Gantu is completely absent from the story, with a huge ending change that upset many fans of the original.

However, that didn’t stop moviegoers from absolutely falling in love with these characters all over again.

It’ll be exciting to see if characters like Angel find their way into the live-action sequel or if we will see the appearance of experiment pods from Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

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