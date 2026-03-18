Tour Dates and Star Lineup Revealed for the 2026 "Worlds Collide Tour" – Now Featuring "Camp Rock"

Disney+ subscribers will have the chance to get tickets a few days earlier than the general public.

Tour dates and the lineup of stars have been revealed for the much-anticipated return of the Worlds Collide Concert Tour – featuring stars from the Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock film franchises.

What's Happening:

Kicking off this fall across North America, the 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour will feature the likes of Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.

across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX. An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 am Local Time, while the public on sale time will begin March 27 at 10 am Local Time.

There will also be various VIP packages available, including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A.

This year's tour will bring the added twist of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3 – which is set for release this summer.

Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects will be combined with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs for an unforgettable evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.

2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour Concert Dates:

September 25 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

September 26 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center

September 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

September 30 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

October 1 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

October 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

October 4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 6 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 8 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 10 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 11 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

October 14 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

October 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 19 Chicago, IL United Center

October 21 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

October 23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

October 27 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 28 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

October 30 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

October 31 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

November 1 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 3 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 4 Worcester, MA DCU Center

November 6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

November 7 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

November 8 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

November 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 13 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 14 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

November 16 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

November 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

November 19 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

November 20 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

November 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

November 24 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

November 25 Orlando, FL Kia Center

November 28 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

November 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

December 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

December 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

December 4 Austin, TX Moody Center

December 8 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey

December 11 Guadalajara, Mexico Arena Guadalajara

December 13 Mexico City, Mexico Arena CDMX

Last Year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour:

The Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour originally launched last summer, selling out crowds at 40 arenas across North America.

We were on hand for the first performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, experiencing all the show had to offer.

Our own Alex Reif said after the show, “A loving tribute to all eight films, but mostly the two newest ones, Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is a lot of fun for fans of all ages. As an adult, it’s impossible not to be entertained by the immense talent on display from the cast. With both series having launched hit songs that exist outside of the films, the set list is on par with a legendary performer’s greatest hits Las Vegas residency or farewell tour. As the kids say, the tour ‘didn’t have to go so hard’—but you’ll be glad it did.”

The electrifying energy of last year’s biggest family tour is now streaming everywhere you listen to music.

You can now relive the tour from the comfort of your own home – as a Concert Special now streaming on Disney+.