Tour Dates and Star Lineup Revealed for the 2026 "Worlds Collide Tour" – Now Featuring "Camp Rock"

Disney+ subscribers will have the chance to get tickets a few days earlier than the general public.

Tour dates and the lineup of stars have been revealed for the much-anticipated return of the Worlds Collide Concert Tourfeaturing stars from the DescendantsZOMBIES and Camp Rock film franchises.

What's Happening:

  • Kicking off this fall across North America, the 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour will feature the likes of Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.
  • The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX. 
  • An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 am Local Time, while the public on sale time will begin March 27 at 10 am Local Time.
  • There will also be various VIP packages available, including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A.
  • This year's tour will bring the added twist of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3 – which is set for release this summer.
  • Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects will be combined with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs for an unforgettable evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.

2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour Concert Dates:

  • September 25           Palm Desert, CA                  Acrisure Arena
  • September 26           Phoenix, AZ                         Mortgage Matchup Center
  • September 28           Los Angeles, CA                  Crypto.com Arena
  • September 30           Inglewood, CA                     Kia Forum
  • October 1                  Anaheim, CA                       Honda Center
  • October 3                  San Francisco, CA              Chase Center
  • October 4                  Sacramento, CA                  Golden 1 Center
  • October 6                  Portland, OR                        Moda Center
  • October 8                  Vancouver, BC                     Rogers Arena
  • October 10                Tacoma, WA                         Tacoma Dome
  • October 11                 Spokane, WA                       Spokane Arena
  • October 13                Boise, ID                               ExtraMile Arena
  • October 14                Salt Lake City, UT                Delta Center
  • October 17                Kansas City, MO                  T-Mobile Center
  • October 18                Minneapolis, MN                  Target Center
  • October 19                Chicago, IL                            United Center
  • October 21                Rosemont, IL                        Allstate Arena
  • October 22                Cincinnati, OH                      Heritage Bank Center
  • October 23                Detroit, MI                             Little Caesars Arena
  • October 25                Cleveland, OH                      Rocket Arena
  • October 27                Indianapolis, IN                    Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • October 28                Pittsburgh, PA                       PPG Paints Arena
  • October 30                Ottawa, ON                           Canadian Tire Centre
  • October 31                Hamilton, ON                   TD Coliseum
  • November 1              Toronto, ON                          Scotiabank Arena
  • November 3              Boston, MA                           TD Garden
  • November 4              Worcester, MA                      DCU Center
  • November 6              Hartford, CT                          PeoplesBank Arena
  • November 7              Brooklyn, NY                         Barclays Center
  • November 8              Belmont Park, NY                UBS Arena
  • November 10       Newark, NJ                           Prudential Center
  • November 13       Philadelphia, PA                   Xfinity Mobile Arena
  • November 14       Baltimore, MD                       CFG Bank Arena
  • November 16       Charlottesville, VA                John Paul Jones Arena
  • November 17       Washington, DC                   Capital One Arena
  • November 19       Charlotte, NC                        Spectrum Center
  • November 20       Greensboro, NC                   First Horizon Coliseum
  • November 22       Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena
  • November 24       Sunrise, FL                           Amerant Bank Arena
  • November 25       Orlando, FL                          Kia Center
  • November 28       Tampa, FL                           Benchmark International Arena
  • November 30       Atlanta, GA                          State Farm Arena
  • December 2              Houston, TX                        Toyota Center
  • December 3              Dallas, TX                            American Airlines Center
  • December 4              Austin, TX                            Moody Center
  • December 8              Monterrey, Mexico               Arena Monterrey
  • December 11            Guadalajara, Mexico            Arena Guadalajara
  • December 13       Mexico City, Mexico             Arena CDMX

Last Year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour:

  • The Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour originally launched last summer, selling out crowds at 40 arenas across North America. 
  • We were on hand for the first performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, experiencing all the show had to offer. 
  • Our own Alex Reif said after the show, “A loving tribute to all eight films, but mostly the two newest ones, Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is a lot of fun for fans of all ages. As an adult, it’s impossible not to be entertained by the immense talent on display from the cast. With both series having launched hit songs that exist outside of the films, the set list is on par with a legendary performer’s greatest hits Las Vegas residency or farewell tour. As the kids say, the tour ‘didn’t have to go so hard’—but you’ll be glad it did.”
  • The electrifying energy of last year’s biggest family tour is now streaming everywhere you listen to music.
  • You can now relive the tour from the comfort of your own home – as a Concert Special now streaming on Disney+.

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