Photos/Video: Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour Takes Over San Diego's Pechanga Arena

Check out full performances from the event and pictures from the VIP soundcheck.

Last night, July 17th, was the first night of the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour! Taking over San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, let’s take a look at the star-studded concert event.

Last Night, the worlds of Disney Channel’s Descendants and ZOMBIES officially collided in San Diego, CA. Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event will be heading across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series. Laughing Place was in attendance for tonight’s Worlds Collide world premiere, and got a chance to check out the exciting tour.

The first show took over the Pechanga Arena.

As a part of VIP experience, we were able to head to the arena early, with first dibs on merchandise as well as the cast's soundcheck. The concert event features Freya Skye, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton, who each had their own set of merchandise as well.

The soundcheck featured all members of the cast who gave a preview of some of the songs fans would get to experience later in the evening. Being a part of the casts’ preshow checks and getting a backstage look fans wouldn’t normally get is definitely a major perk of the VIP experience.

As the show kicked off, the cast performed a brand new song called “Worlds Collide," which was written specifically for the tour. Afterwards, it was a musical adventure through the film series’ unforgettable hits, including classics like Descendants’ “If Only" and new anthems like ZOMBIES 4’s “Legends in the Making."

The talented cast also got the opportunity to perform some of their original songs. Joshua Colley, who has been showing off his impressive vocal chops since his 2013 Broadway debut as Les in Newsies, performed his original song “I’m Gonna Remember This."

Fans of Descendants and ZOMBIES won’t wanna miss the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour! For more information, head to the tour’s official website here.

You can view the event’s full setlist and more here.

