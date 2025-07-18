Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Kicks Off with Hit-Filled Setlist and Fan-Favorite Stars

The Disney concert tour features music from all four Descendants and ZOMBIES films, plus original songs and solo moments from Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, and more.

Disney kicked off the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour tonight in San Diego, a concert spectacle that brings the stars of the newest entries in each franchise to an arena near you. A musical celebration of both hit DCOM series, the setlist fittingly features standout songs from all four Descendants and ZOMBIES films, in addition to a trio of tour originals. And with some of the stars having their own music careers, fans will get a taste of their solo performances too. From Descendants: The Rise of Red, fans get to see and hear Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Dara Reneé (Uliana), and Joshua Colley (Hook). And fresh off the premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the tour includes Freya Skye (Nova), Malachi Barton (Victor), and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas).

Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Set List

Unless specified, songs are performed by all 7 performers.

Act 1

“Worlds Collide" (New song written for the tour)

“Red" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Kylie Cantrall

Young Kylie Cantrall Video Montage: “Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts cover)

“The Place to Be" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton “Fired Up" (from ZOMBIES ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Did I Mention" (from Descendants ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Rotten to the Core" (from Descendants )/"Bamm" (from ZOMBIES ) Mashup

)/"Bamm" (from ) Mashup “What’s My Name" (from Descendants 2 )/"Perfect Revenge" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley

)/"Perfect Revenge" (from ) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley “Life is Sweeter" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red )

) “Chillin’ Like a Villain" (from Descendants 2)/"Like the Zombies Do" (from ZOMBIES 2) Mashup

Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Video Greeting: “Someday" (from ZOMBIES)

“Someday" (from ZOMBIES) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

“Dream Come True" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton “Good to Be Bad" (from Descendants 3 ) - Malia Baker & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malia Baker & Mekonnen Knife “Love Ain’t It" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) - Kylie Cantrall

) - Kylie Cantrall “Flesh and Bone" (from ZOMBIES 2 )/"It’s Going Down" (from Descendants 2 )

)/"It’s Going Down" (from ) “Imma Do It" (New Original Song) - Dara Reneé

Kylie Cantrall Originals Medley: “Link Up"/"Boy for a Day"/"Denim"/"Goodie Bag" - Kylie Cantrall

20 Minute Intermission

Act 2

Freya Skye Video Intro (“Who I Thought I Knew"/"Can’t Fake It")

“I Just Wanna Hold On" (Freya Skye Original) - Freya Skye

“We Own the Night"/"Call to the Wild" Mashup (from ZOMBIES 2) - Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

Malachi Barton/Freya Skye Screen Test Video (“Rewrite the Stars" from The Greatest Showman)

“Don’t Mess With Us" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires )

) “Ways to be Wicked" (from Descendants 2 ) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Queen of Mean" (from Descendants 3 ) - Dara Reneé

) - Dara Reneé “Alien Invasion" (from ZOMBIES 3)

Descendants Mal/Ben Romance Interlude (“Feeling the Love" from Descendants: The Royal Wedding)

“If Only" (from Descendants ) - Malia Baker

) - Malia Baker “Space Between" (from Descendants 2 ) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker

) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker “Night Falls" (from Descendants 3)

Young Freya Skye Video (“If Only" from Descendants)

“My Own Way" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) - Freya Skye

) - Freya Skye “Shuffle of Love" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “I’m Gonna Remember This" (New Original Song) - Joshua Colley

“Legends in the Making" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)

Encore

“Set It Off" (from Descendants)

The Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is coming to a city near you. Visit the tour’s official website for dates and ticket information.