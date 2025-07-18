Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Kicks Off with Hit-Filled Setlist and Fan-Favorite Stars
Disney kicked off the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour tonight in San Diego, a concert spectacle that brings the stars of the newest entries in each franchise to an arena near you. A musical celebration of both hit DCOM series, the setlist fittingly features standout songs from all four Descendants and ZOMBIES films, in addition to a trio of tour originals. And with some of the stars having their own music careers, fans will get a taste of their solo performances too. From Descendants: The Rise of Red, fans get to see and hear Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Dara Reneé (Uliana), and Joshua Colley (Hook). And fresh off the premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the tour includes Freya Skye (Nova), Malachi Barton (Victor), and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas).
Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Set List
Unless specified, songs are performed by all 7 performers.
Act 1
- “Worlds Collide" (New song written for the tour)
- “Red" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Kylie Cantrall
Young Kylie Cantrall Video Montage: “Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts cover)
- “The Place to Be" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton
- “Fired Up" (from ZOMBIES) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
- “Did I Mention" (from Descendants) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
- “Rotten to the Core" (from Descendants)/"Bamm" (from ZOMBIES) Mashup
- “What’s My Name" (from Descendants 2)/"Perfect Revenge" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley
- “Life is Sweeter" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- “Chillin’ Like a Villain" (from Descendants 2)/"Like the Zombies Do" (from ZOMBIES 2) Mashup
Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Video Greeting: “Someday" (from ZOMBIES)
- “Someday" (from ZOMBIES) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton
- “Dream Come True" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton
- “Good to Be Bad" (from Descendants 3) - Malia Baker & Mekonnen Knife
- “Love Ain’t It" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Kylie Cantrall
- “Flesh and Bone" (from ZOMBIES 2)/"It’s Going Down" (from Descendants 2)
- “Imma Do It" (New Original Song) - Dara Reneé
- Kylie Cantrall Originals Medley: “Link Up"/"Boy for a Day"/"Denim"/"Goodie Bag" - Kylie Cantrall
20 Minute Intermission
Act 2
Freya Skye Video Intro (“Who I Thought I Knew"/"Can’t Fake It")
- “I Just Wanna Hold On" (Freya Skye Original) - Freya Skye
- “We Own the Night"/"Call to the Wild" Mashup (from ZOMBIES 2) - Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
Malachi Barton/Freya Skye Screen Test Video (“Rewrite the Stars" from The Greatest Showman)
- “Don’t Mess With Us" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
- “Ways to be Wicked" (from Descendants 2) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
- “Queen of Mean" (from Descendants 3) - Dara Reneé
- “Alien Invasion" (from ZOMBIES 3)
Descendants Mal/Ben Romance Interlude (“Feeling the Love" from Descendants: The Royal Wedding)
- “If Only" (from Descendants) - Malia Baker
- “Space Between" (from Descendants 2) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker
- “Night Falls" (from Descendants 3)
Young Freya Skye Video (“If Only" from Descendants)
- “My Own Way" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye
- “Shuffle of Love" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
- “I’m Gonna Remember This" (New Original Song) - Joshua Colley
- “Legends in the Making" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
Encore
- “Set It Off" (from Descendants)
The Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is coming to a city near you. Visit the tour’s official website for dates and ticket information.