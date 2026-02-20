More Worlds Collide: "Camp Rock" Joins "Descendants" and "ZOMBIES" for the Return of the "Worlds Collide Tour"

Chant it with me: "Camp Rock! Camp Rock! Camp Rock!"

Following on from the rip-roaring success of Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour, the cast will be hitting the road again this fall with a new twist – Camp Rock!

What's Happening:

Disney Channel announced today via their social media that a new concert experience is coming this fall.

The video shared dozens and dozens of questions from fans, begging for a return of the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour.

It looks like Disney will be delivering, with an added twist – that being the inclusion of Camp Rock – for the Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour.

This addition comes as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3 – which is set for release this summer.

A new Descendants movie is also on the way this summer, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which we just got the first teaser for today.

The Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour originally launched last summer, selling out crowds at 40 arenas across North America.

We were on hand for the first performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, experiencing all the show had to offer.

Our own Alex Reif said after the show, “A loving tribute to all eight films, but mostly the two newest ones, Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is a lot of fun for fans of all ages. As an adult, it’s impossible not to be entertained by the immense talent on display from the cast. With both series having launched hit songs that exist outside of the films, the set list is on par with a legendary performer’s greatest hits Las Vegas residency or farewell tour. As the kids say, the tour ‘didn’t have to go so hard’—but you’ll be glad it did.”

The electrifying energy of last year’s biggest family tour is now streaming everywhere you listen to music.

You can now relive the tour from the comfort of your own home – as a Concert Special now streaming on Disney+.

