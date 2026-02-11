When Worlds Collide: Descendants and ZOMBIES Concert Special Headed to Disney Channel and Disney+ Next Week

The sold out tour is now ready to take over your home!

The tour that sold out arenas across North America is ready to take over your living room (and devices!) as the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special arrives on Disney Channel and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Devotees may recall the tour that celebrated the high-energy music from the iconic Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises on Disney Channel, with the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour which wowed sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America last summer.

Now, families and fans of all ages can relive the excitement, singing and dancing along with their favorite stars from the comfort of home as the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Starring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife, the special delivers show-stopping performances, exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and a front-row seat to the electrifying concert, as well as a peek at the fun the cast had on the road.

The concert event also includes special guest performances by Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Liamani Segura and Rita Ora.

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special is produced by the acclaimed team behind the Emmy-nominated Disney concert specials The Lion King Live at the Hollywood Bowl, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl and the Emmy Award-winning Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

The special will premiere February 19 on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+, which also happens to be where all the Descendants and ZOMBIES movies are streaming now.

The Concert Soundtrack:

Along with the Disney+ debut, Disney Music Group will also release the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album on Feb. 20 across all major digital platforms.

The album features mash‑ups and high‑energy performances across 24 tracks, showcasing the spirit of a tour recognized as Best Family Tour in Billboard’s Year-End Touring Report 2025.

The album will include the tracklist below: “Worlds Collide” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Red” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall “The Place to Be” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Fired Up/Did I Mention” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Rotten to the Core/BAMM” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Perfect Revenge/What's My Name” – Performed by Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley “Life Is Sweeter” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Like the Zombies Do/Chillin' Like a Villain” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Someday” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Dream Come True” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Good to Be Bad” – Performed by Malia Baker and Mekonnen Knife “Love Ain't It” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall “Flesh & Bone/It's Goin' Down” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “We Own the Night/Call to the Wild” – Performed by Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Don't Mess with Us” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Ways to Be Wicked” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Queen of Mean” – Performed by Dara Reneé “Alien Invasion” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “If Only” – Performed by Malia Baker “Space Between” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “My Own Way” – Performed by Freya Skye “Shuffle of Love” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Legends in the Making” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Set it off (Encore)” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife



Looking Back At The Tour:

The tour originally launched last summer, selling out crowds at 40 arenas across North America.

We were on hand for the first performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, experiencing all the show had to offer.

Our own Alex Reif said after the show, “A loving tribute to all eight films, but mostly the two newest ones, Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour is a lot of fun for fans of all ages. As an adult, it’s impossible not to be entertained by the immense talent on display from the cast. With both series having launched hit songs that exist outside of the films, the set list is on par with a legendary performer’s greatest hits Las Vegas residency or farewell tour. As the kids say, the tour ‘didn’t have to go so hard’—but you’ll be glad it did.”