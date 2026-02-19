Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Teaser Gets Huge Views

The "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper sits down with the Disney Legend for a look back at the franchise that defined a generation.

According to The Wrap, the teaser for the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special has arrived, and if the 120 million views in the first 24 hours are any indication, fans are ready to rock out the show!



What’s Happening:

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special hits Disney+ on March 24, 2026, marking exactly two decades since the series premiere.

The special is anchored by a sit-down conversation between Disney Legend Miley Cyrus and "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.

The teaser, released Tuesday morning, racked up 123.3 million organic views across social platforms in just one day.

It features a purple car with the license plate "HM 20" arriving at Stage 9 and promises visits to iconic sets, including the Stewart family living room and the legendary closet.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special will feature Cyrus reminiscing on the show's creation and her favorite musical moments.

Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, executive producers include Cyrus, Cooper, showrunner Ashley Edens, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Matt Kaplan.

To prepare for the big day, a non-stop Hannah Montana stream begins on Disney+ on Feb. 19, featuring all four seasons, the movie, and the Best of Both Worlds Concert.

Sweet Niblets! Nostalgia Awaits

The Hannah Montana franchise has already garnered over half a billion hours streamed globally on Disney+ to date.

Hannah Montana premiered on March 24, 2006, delivering 5.4 million viewers, which was the highest ratings for a Disney Channel premiere at the time.

The series made Miley Cyrus the first act within the Walt Disney Company to have deals in television, film, consumer products, and music simultaneously.

The 2007 "Best of Both Worlds Tour" was a cultural phenomenon, with ticket scalping becoming so intense that it sparked legislative investigations in several states.

The show's premise was partly inspired by an episode of That's So Raven titled "Goin' Hollywood," which was intended to serve as a backdoor pilot for a sitcom called Better Days starring Alyson Stoner, though that project was passed over for Hannah Montana.

Before Miley Cyrus was cast, finalists for the role included JoJo (who turned it down) and Taylor Momsen (Gossip Girl).

The famous blonde wig used in the show underwent several changes over the four seasons to reflect changing fashion trends, and one of the original wigs is now part of the collection at the National Museum of American History.

