Everything Coming to Disney+ March 2026

March on Disney+ blends nostalgia with high-stakes drama, as the streamer celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana while launching the next chapter of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. From anniversary specials and live competition episodes of American Idol to new shorts, premieres, and fan-favorite streams, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in March.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

The special will celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation — exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut. It will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet. There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight…

TV Shows

American Idol (Season 9)

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation is music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. “American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

March 3rd

March 10th

March 17th

March 24th

March 30th - Streaming live at 8/7c

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

March 24th - Premiere at 6pm PT

New Library Additions

Sunday, March 1

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) - Premiere

Vet Detective - Premiere

Monday, March 2

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Tuesday, March 3

BeddyByes - Premiere

Wednesday, March 4

Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) - Season Finale

Saturday, March 7

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Sunday, March 8

Ghost Elephants - Premiere

Monday, March 9

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Saturday, March 14

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Monday, March 16

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Wednesday, March 18

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings - Premiere

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Maddie & The Test - Premiere

Saturday, March 21

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Monday, March 23

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Tuesday, March 24

Magicampers - Premiere

Friday, March 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) - New Episodes

Versa: Short Film - Premiere

Saturday, March 28

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode

Monday, March 30

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Super Animals (Season 3) - New Episodes

Date TBD

The Breslau Murders (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Call My Agent Berlin (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Couch (Season 1) (English episodes only)

Daughter of Fire (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

The Manipulated (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

To Cook a Bear (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Would You Marry Me (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

Streams

​​​​​​Hannah Montana - Now Streaming

Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.

​​​​​​Malcolm in the Middle - Launches March 5

The chaos is back. In anticipation of the four-episode revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair debuting on Hulu in April, the Malcolm in the Middle Stream brings a wild ride through all seven seasons of the original comedy.