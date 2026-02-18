Everything Coming to Disney+ March 2026
March on Disney+ blends nostalgia with high-stakes drama, as the streamer celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana while launching the next chapter of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. From anniversary specials and live competition episodes of American Idol to new shorts, premieres, and fan-favorite streams, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in March.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special
The special will celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation — exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut. It will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from “Hannah Montana” are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet. There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight…
TV Shows
American Idol (Season 9)
“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation is music industry forces and superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series. “American Idol” airs live Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and beginning March 30 will also stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.
- March 3rd
- March 10th
- March 17th
- March 24th
- March 30th - Streaming live at 8/7c
Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)
In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.
- March 24th - Premiere at 6pm PT
New Library Additions
Sunday, March 1
- How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) - Premiere
- Vet Detective - Premiere
Monday, March 2
- In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Tuesday, March 3
- BeddyByes - Premiere
Wednesday, March 4
- Battle of Fates (Hulu Original) - Season Finale
Saturday, March 7
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Sunday, March 8
- Ghost Elephants - Premiere
Monday, March 9
- In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Saturday, March 14
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Monday, March 16
- In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Wednesday, March 18
- Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings - Premiere
- Short Circuit Experimental Films: Maddie & The Test - Premiere
Saturday, March 21
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Monday, March 23
- In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Tuesday, March 24
- Magicampers - Premiere
Friday, March 27
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 6) - New Episodes
- Versa: Short Film - Premiere
Saturday, March 28
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts - New Episode
Monday, March 30
- In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
- Super Animals (Season 3) - New Episodes
Date TBD
- The Breslau Murders (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
- Call My Agent Berlin (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
- Couch (Season 1) (English episodes only)
- Daughter of Fire (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
- The Manipulated (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
- To Cook a Bear (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
- Would You Marry Me (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Streams
Hannah Montana - Now Streaming
Disney+ is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a marathon featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.
Malcolm in the Middle - Launches March 5
The chaos is back. In anticipation of the four-episode revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair debuting on Hulu in April, the Malcolm in the Middle Stream brings a wild ride through all seven seasons of the original comedy.