National Geographic Announces Premiere Date for "Secrets of the Bees" Docuseries

National Geographic has announced the latest addition to its prestigious "Secrets of" franchise, inviting viewers to shrink down and uncover the hidden world of one of nature's most vital architects in Secrets of the Bees.

The docuseries is set to premiere on March 31, just in time to kick off Earth Month celebrations.

Following the linear premiere on National Geographic, the series will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The "Secrets of" franchise (including Secrets of the Whales, Secrets of the Elephants, and Secrets of the Octopus) is executive produced by James Cameron and Maria Wilhelm for Earthship, with production often handled by the acclaimed Silverback Films.

Viewers can expect the franchise's signature macro-cinematography and scientific depth, exploring the complex social structures, communication methods, and survival strategies of bees.

Keep an eye on your local listings for the National Geographic channel, or prepare your watchlist on Disney+ and Hulu for the streaming drop.

This new series joins a decorated lineup of natural history content on Disney+.

If you need to catch up, Secrets of the Whales (narrated by Sigourney Weaver), Secrets of the Elephants (narrated by Natalie Portman), and Secrets of the Octopus (narrated by Paul Rudd) are currently streaming

