"Ghost Elephants" First Look: National Geographic Unveils First Trailer and Release Date for Werner Herzog's Latest Documentary
Catch it next month on National Geographic and Disney+!
Get a first look at National Geographic and Werner Herzog’s upcoming documentary Ghost Elephants with the drop of the first trailer and upcoming release date.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Documentary Films and Abramorama debuted the trailer for Ghost Elephants, a feature-length documentary directed, written, and narrated by Werner Herzog.
- The film follows National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes as he journeys with master trackers to search for the mythical “ghost elephants” of Angola.
- The film explores the possible survival of descendants of the largest land mammals ever recorded.
- In Ghost Elephants, Boyes teams up with fellow explorer Kerllen Costa and KhoiSan master trackers Xui, Xui Dawid, and Kobus.
- Ghost Elephants premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Herzog received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.
- Ghost Elephants airs on National Geographic on Saturday, March 7 at 9/8c and streams March 8 on Disney+ and Hulu.
- A one-night-only nationwide theatrical simulcast with a live Q&A featuring Herzog and Boyes will take place on February 26, hosted by Abramorama.
- Available at select theaters, the public screening will be filmed at AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan.
- The documentary opens in select North American theaters on February 27, with additional international releases planned.
- A companion coffee table book, Okavango and the Source of Life by Steve Boyes, releases March 3 alongside the film.
- The book features over 100 photographs, maps, and personal reflections, with a foreword by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
- The documentary is produced by Werner Herzog and Ariel León Isacovitch, with National Geographic Documentary Films serving as a producing and release partner.
