"Ghost Elephants" First Look: National Geographic Unveils First Trailer and Release Date for Werner Herzog's Latest Documentary

Get a first look at National Geographic and Werner Herzog’s upcoming documentary Ghost Elephants with the drop of the first trailer and upcoming release date.

National Geographic Documentary Films and Abramorama debuted the trailer for Ghost Elephants, a feature-length documentary directed, written, and narrated by Werner Herzog.

The film follows National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes as he journeys with master trackers to search for the mythical “ghost elephants” of Angola.

The film explores the possible survival of descendants of the largest land mammals ever recorded.

In Ghost Elephants, Boyes teams up with fellow explorer Kerllen Costa and KhoiSan master trackers Xui, Xui Dawid, and Kobus.

Ghost Elephants premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Herzog received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Ghost Elephants airs on National Geographic on Saturday, March 7 at 9/8c and streams March 8 on Disney+ and Hulu.

A one-night-only nationwide theatrical simulcast with a live Q&A featuring Herzog and Boyes will take place on February 26, hosted by Abramorama.

Available at select theaters, the public screening will be filmed at AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan.

The documentary opens in select North American theaters on February 27, with additional international releases planned.

A companion coffee table book, Okavango and the Source of Life by Steve Boyes, releases March 3 alongside the film.

The book features over 100 photographs, maps, and personal reflections, with a foreword by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The documentary is produced by Werner Herzog and Ariel León Isacovitch, with National Geographic Documentary Films serving as a producing and release partner.

