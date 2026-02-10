"Ghost Elephants" First Look: National Geographic Unveils First Trailer and Release Date for Werner Herzog's Latest Documentary

Get a first look at National Geographic and Werner Herzog’s upcoming documentary Ghost Elephants with the drop of the first trailer and upcoming release date.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic Documentary Films and Abramorama debuted the trailer for Ghost Elephants, a feature-length documentary directed, written, and narrated by Werner Herzog.
  • The film follows National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes as he journeys with master trackers to search for the mythical “ghost elephants” of Angola.

  • The film explores the possible survival of descendants of the largest land mammals ever recorded.
  • In Ghost Elephants, Boyes teams up with fellow explorer Kerllen Costa and KhoiSan master trackers Xui, Xui Dawid, and Kobus.

  • Ghost Elephants premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Herzog received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

  • Ghost Elephants airs on National Geographic on Saturday, March 7 at 9/8c and streams March 8 on Disney+ and Hulu.
  • A one-night-only nationwide theatrical simulcast with a live Q&A featuring Herzog and Boyes will take place on February 26, hosted by Abramorama.
  • Available at select theaters, the public screening will be filmed at AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan.
  • The documentary opens in select North American theaters on February 27, with additional international releases planned.
  • A companion coffee table book, Okavango and the Source of Life by Steve Boyes, releases March 3 alongside the film.
  • The book features over 100 photographs, maps, and personal reflections, with a foreword by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
  • The documentary is produced by Werner Herzog and Ariel León Isacovitch, with National Geographic Documentary Films serving as a producing and release partner.

