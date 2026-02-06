Chernobyl Uncovered: CNN and National Geographic Partner for New Docuseries Examining the 1986 Disaster

"Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" will air on CNN in the U.S. this March.

CNN is teaming up with National Geographic for a new documentary series on the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the two organizations are partnering for Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown, a CNN Original four-part docuseries, a co-production with National Geographic International and UK producer Windfall Films.

Disaster will tell the story of the world’s worst nuclear accident, initially focusing on the scope of the catastrophic collapse of the reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, located near Pripyat in what was then the Soviet Union, in 1986. It will also look at the Soviets’ calculated cover-up ,and present-day fallout, exploring how it intersects with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Included are interviews with survivors speaking publicly for the first time, alongside rare insight into the CIA and Soviet responses. Producers say “astonishing” new footage from inside the nuclear exclusion zone will reveals how the scarred landscape is once again under siege as war encroaches on the Pripyat area, which remains one of the most dangerous places on Earth due to the radiation.

The first two episodes of Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown will air on CNN on Sunday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET, with two more episodes the following week.

The series will then be made available on CNN's streaming service, while Nat Geo has the European streaming rights to the series.

What They're Saying:

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent, CNN Originals and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide: “This series brings new depth to a story many believe they know, driven by firsthand accounts from those who lived through it and remarkable material drawn from newly uncovered archives. It exemplifies CNN Original Series’ ability to revisit defining global events with a fresh perspective for today’s audiences.”

Carolyn Payne, Commissioning Editor for National Geographic: "The production team's close relationships with local producers allowed us to conduct on-the-ground research, gather powerful eyewitness testimony and capture striking new footage from Chernobyl today. As the home of contemporary history, National Geographic brings audiences fresh depth and perspective on one of the world's most significant disasters."

