Nate Bargatze's New ABC Game Show Searches for "The Greatest Average American"
Popular comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his talents to primetime!
Comedian Nate Bargatze's latest project is a game show on ABC, where he will begin the search for The Greatest Average American!
What's Happening:
- ABC has released a short trailer and key art for The Greatest Average American, a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average.
- Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live.
- In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920.
- The series was created by Bargatze and The Price Is Right showrunner John Quinn, who also executive produces Press Your Luck for ABC.
- The Greatest Average American will premiere Wednesday, February 25 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
- Outside of game shows, Bargatze has been having quite the year, serving as the host of the Emmys earlier this year, and is even looking to get into the theme park business!
- Bargatze will also soon star in the feature film The Breadwinner, which he co-wrote with Dan Lagana.
