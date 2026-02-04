It's Time to Play the Music: 2026 "The Muppet Show" Theme Released

Enjoy this 71-second preview ahead of tonight's big premiere.

The time has come — and the 2026 version of The Muppet Show theme song is now streaming.

What's Happening:

Tonight, the highly anticipated Muppet Show special will arrive on ABC and Disney+.

Ahead of that, though, the updated theme song for the show is now available to stream on your favorite music services:

This latest iteration of the beloved program comes from director Alex Timbers, who also executive-produced the special alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

Superstar Sabrina Carpenter hosts this edition, while Maya Rudolph is also set to appear.

Incidentally, in addition to airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+, we learned that The Muppet Show will be shown on Tunnel Vision aboard the Disney Destiny tonight.

