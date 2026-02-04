It's Time to Play the Music: 2026 "The Muppet Show" Theme Released
Enjoy this 71-second preview ahead of tonight's big premiere.
The time has come — and the 2026 version of The Muppet Show theme song is now streaming.
What's Happening:
- Tonight, the highly anticipated Muppet Show special will arrive on ABC and Disney+.
- Ahead of that, though, the updated theme song for the show is now available to stream on your favorite music services:
- This latest iteration of the beloved program comes from director Alex Timbers, who also executive-produced the special alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.
- Superstar Sabrina Carpenter hosts this edition, while Maya Rudolph is also set to appear.
- Incidentally, in addition to airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+, we learned that The Muppet Show will be shown on Tunnel Vision aboard the Disney Destiny tonight.
More on The Muppet Show:
- If you're getting ready for this new edition of the show, Luke has some episode recommendations for the classic program to check out first.
- Recently, Kermit himself appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the special return.
- Check out this throwback video of Sabrina Carpenter before she won Grammy awards or hosted The Muppet Show.
- Enjoy these photos from the Muppets' premiere celebration.
- And finally, you can see what Alex thought of the show in his full review.