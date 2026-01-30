Kermit the Frog Teases Late-Night Hosting and Talks About "The Muppet Show" Special on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The beloved Muppets leader stopped by to promote The Muppet Show special, and sparked buzz about a possible summer guest-hosting stint.

Late-night television got a visit from everyone’s favorite frog this week when none other than Kermit the Frog hopped onto the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Appearing on Thursday’s episode to promote the upcoming The Muppet Show special, Kermit delivered the kind of self-aware humor fans have loved for decades.

“I was trying to get the special off the ground, which you know, it took a while, Jimmy,” Kermit explained. “You know, it turns out that a lot of people in Hollywood say ‘yes,’ when they actually mean ‘no.’”

The candid joke drew laughs from the audience and served as a reminder that even one of entertainment’s most beloved icons isn’t immune to the quirks of show business.

As the interview continued, Jimmy Kimmel floated a surprising idea: Would Kermit consider guest-hosting the show this summer?

“Yeah, I mean, that would be great,” Kermit responded enthusiastically. Whether the exchange was a legitimate invitation or simply playful banter remains unclear, but Kimmel pointed out that Kermit’s résumé speaks for itself.

Long before modern celebrity guest hosts became commonplace, Kermit made television history by guest hosting The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on April 2, 1979. The episode has since become legendary among late-night enthusiasts, proving that the Muppets frontman has the comedic timing to command a talk show desk.

Kermit’s appearance arrives just ahead of the highly anticipated The Muppet Show special, set to air on ABC and Disney+ this Wednesday. The event will also feature Seth Rogen, promising a mix of music, comedy, celebrity appearances, and the signature chaos that only the Muppets can deliver.

If Kermit’s late-night stop proved anything, it’s that the beloved amphibian hasn’t lost a step, and may still have a few surprises left up his sleeve. Whether he’s pitching specials or potentially stepping behind a late-night desk again, Kermit continues to show why he remains one of entertainment’s most enduring stars.

