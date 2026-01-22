Lights, Cameras, Muppets: "The Muppet Show" Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

A theatrical teaser sets the stage for a new Muppet special featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights on The Muppet Show when the trailer drops tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

The Muppets have teased that the trailer for their upcoming special drops tomorrow, sharing a brief clip of the classic stage setup as the iconic curtain lifts to reveal just two words: “Trailer Tomorrow.”

While it is a simple tease, it's one packed with nostalgia and the unmistakable promise that Mauppet chaos is about to ensue.

The teaser leans fully into the theatrical DNA of The Muppet Show, spotlighting a traditional stage framed by rich curtains. A callback to the legendary variety series that made Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and friends cultural icons.

Adding to the anticipation, this upcoming special will feature Sabrina Carpenter, marking a crossover between the Muppets’ timeless comedic charm and one of today’s most recognizable pop stars. While details remain tightly under wraps ahead of the trailer release, the pairing hints at musical moments, comedic banter, and the kind of unexpected fun the Muppets do best.

The Muppets have a long tradition of blending classic variety-show energy with contemporary talent, and the inclusion of Sabrina Carpenter continues that legacy.

Known for her strong vocals, stage presence, and playful personality, Carpenter feels like a natural fit for the Muppets’ world, where music, humor, and heartfelt moments collide.

With the trailer arriving tomorrow, fans won’t have to wait long to see how the special brings together old-school showmanship and modern star power. This is shaping up to be a celebration of performance, personality, and Muppet mayhem.

So take your seats, keep an eye on the stage, and get ready, because when that curtain fully lifts, the show is officially back in session! The Muppet Show arrives February 4th, 2026, on Disney+ and ABC.

