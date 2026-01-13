Kermit The Frog Getting Prepped and Ready for His New Atlanta Home
Los Angeles loses a landmark as Atlanta adds to their skyline.
Things are getting a bit Muppetational in Atlanta, where a major celebrity has arrived and is getting ready to move into his new home.
What’s Happening:
- The Atlanta Skyline is about to get a new addition as a major celebrity moves into his new home.
- Kermit the Frog - at least the statue of him from the former Jim Henson Company lot - has been transported to his new home in Atlanta, 2,000 miles away from his original perch, where he will soon take up residence at the Center for Puppetry Arts.
- According to CBS News Atlanta, the Kermit the Frog statue that once stood atop the former lot has been kept in an undisclosed location where he will receive a bit of a refresh before being installed on the roof at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.
- The statue reportedly weighs 900 pounds and stands at 12 feet tall, and was donated by the Henson family when the studio lot was sold in 2024.
- The Center for Puppetry Arts already includes exhibits dedicated to Jim Henson and his creations, making the statue a wonderful addition and the perfect home.
What They’re Saying:
- Beth Schiavo, Executive Director, Center for Puppetry Arts: "He was a little beat up. So we want to make sure that he's cared for, we can serve him and give him a little bit of a juju fresh-up, and then mount him in the right place on our property, which is still yet to be determined.”
Kermit’s Former Home:
- This Kermit the Frog statue graced the Jim Henson Company lot in Hollywood, which was purchased back in 1999 by the company.
- Prior to that, it was the former A&M Studios, and before that - Charlie Chaplin Studios. This is why Kermit is dressed as The Tramp himself, Charlie Chaplin, as depicted in the statue.
- The studio, at Sunset Blvd. and La Brea Ave., dates back to 1917, and was also featured in the 2011 film, The Muppets.
- Though the rumors circulated on who would be buying the property when sold by the Henson Company, it inevitably ended up in the hands of John Mayer and McG, with the purchase finalized earlier this month.
- The duo has officially renamed the lot, paying homage to the original studio dubbing it “Chaplin Studios.”
- As the sale was pending, the Henson family revealed where the statue would end up.
