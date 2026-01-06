John Mayer and McG Finalize Purchase of Former Henson Studios, Renaming to Chaplin Studios

The new name harkens back to the origins for the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Artist John Mayer and filmmaker McG have completed the purchase of the former Jim Henson Company Lot in Los Angeles, officially renaming it to Chaplin Studios.

What's Happening:

It was first revealed in November 2024 that John Mayer and McG would be purchasing the former Henson Lot – something that has been heavily monitored by fans, with reports stating the Church of Scientology was interested in purchasing the property.

Now, the duo have officially completed the purchase of the legendary Charlie Chaplin Studios, located at Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

The landmark will continue operating as fully functioning production and recording facility in the heart of Los Angeles.

Chaplin Studios will retain its current team of seasoned professionals who have long supported productions on the lot. Under the new ownership, operations will continue without interruption, with infrastructure improvements and expanded services planned for 2026.

Originally Charlie Chaplin Studios, the 1917 built property has become an important historic site from the earliest days of Hollywood. The silent film star sold the property in 1953, being utilized for television productions such as Adventures of Superman and Perry Mason.

Perhaps one of the most iconic moments to take place within the walls came in the 1980s where the all-star collaboration “We Are the World” was captured.

Henson acquired the lot back in 1999 from A&M Records for a reported $12.5 million.

Meanwhile, the iconic statue of Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin's The Little Tramp that once stood atop the entrance is being moved to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

What They're Saying:

John Mayer: “This studio has stood at the center of Hollywood’s history for generations, and it’s a privilege to help shepherd it into its next chapter. Beyond its film legacy, the musical history here is extraordinary — from the A&M years and being home to A&M Records to landmark albums recorded on this campus to ‘We Are the World’ being captured inside Studio A. The Chaplin lot has given the world some of its most enduring art, and our goal is to honor that legacy by keeping it working, open, and accessible to the creative community.”

McG: "You can feel the spirit of Hollywood's past the moment you set foot on this lot. From Chaplin to Superman, to Soul Train, this place is a cornerstone of our industry's history. John and I are committed to respecting that heritage while ensuring the studios remain a vibrant, fully operational home for filmmakers, musicians, and creators. We want artists to walk through these gates and immediately feel that spark of possibility."

It's Time to Play the Music, It's Time to Light the Lights:

Muppet fans got a fun surprise during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, as a teaser for the upcoming reboot of The Muppet Show dropped during the festivities.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new one-off (at least for now) return of The Muppet Show.

The special will see the Muppets return to the Muppet Theatre to stage a brand-new variety show, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear as their very special guest star.

The Muppet Show arrives February 4th, 2026 on Disney+ and ABC.