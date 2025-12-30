Teaser for "The Muppet Show" Reboot Planned to Drop During "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve"

This is definitely high on our list of things to look forward to in 2026!

Muppet fans may want to tune into Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve this year, as a teaser for the upcoming reboot of The Muppet Show will drop during the festivities.

What's Happening:

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new one-off (at least for now) return of The Muppet Show.

The special will see the Muppets return to the Muppet Theatre to stage a brand-new variety show, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear as their very special guest star.

Following the debut of a short teaser two weeks ago, another, likely more in-depth teaser will debut tomorrow night during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the iconic Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers.

Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original The Muppet Show and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The Muppet Show arrives February 4th, 2026 on Disney+ and ABC.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will go live on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day, and live on the iHeartRadio app.

