Missy Piggy, Bean Bunny (!), and Rizzo the Rat (!!!) Send Christmas Eve Greetings Via The Muppets' Social Media

Wherever you find love, it feels like Christmas. And that's certainly true on The Muppets' social media feeds this morning, where we received two different Christmas Eve messages from our favorite felt friends. And these messages are especially exciting because they feature two fan-favorite Muppet characters that we haven't heard from in quite a while.

What's happening:

In a very welcome surprise from The Muppets Studio, two new Christmas Eve video have been posted to social media this morning.

The first is available on The Muppets' official YouTube channel, and it features Miss Piggy (currently performed by Eric Jacobson) along with Rizzo the Rat, who first appeared way back in The Muppet Show season 4.

Rizzo's appearance in a speaking role is quite notable in that the character has not had on-screen dialogue since the departure of his original performer Steve Whitmire from The Muppets troupe in 2016.

Watch Merry Christmas from Miss Piggy, Rizzo, and The Muppets:

In a second video, posted to the official Disney Vacation Club Instagram feed, Miss Piggy is joined by Bean Bunny, who was created for the 1986 Jim Henson-directed Easter special The Tale of the Bunny Picnic.

Bean was also originally performed by Whitmire, and now puppeteer Bradley Freeman Jr. has confirmed he has taken over the characters of both Rizzo and Bean via his own Instagram feed.

You'll also remember Bean Bunny from The Muppet Christmas Carol and of course Muppet*Vision 3D in Disney Parks.

More news from The Muppets: