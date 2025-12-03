Farewell Aerosmith, Hello Muppets! Timeline for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Transformation Revealed
It's a short turnaround to bring The Muppets into the classic Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction.
In news that is disappointing for Aerosmith fans, but extremely exciting for Muppet fans – we have more details on the timeline for the transformation of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Last year, Disney announced that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would be transformed to feature The Muppets – and now, we know that it will be opening in summer 2026.
- The current version of the attraction, featuring Aerosmith, will be closing sometime in spring 2026. This will make for a rather short time to transform the attraction, so it seems as if it will be a light re-skin of the attraction's theme.
- In fact, work has already begun on the remodel, with the G-Force Records pre-show with Aerosmith being walled off to begin installing the new pre-show, which will feature an Audio-Animatronic Scooter and Penguins (likely reused from Muppet*Vision 3D).
- Outside of the attraction, the iconic giant guitar will be getting a psychedelic makeover with new “Starring The Muppets" signage. The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.
- When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime. Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.
- With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- Disney promises a setlist for the attraction is on the horizon, so keep your eyes and ears open for more information.
