Farewell Aerosmith, Hello Muppets! Timeline for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Transformation Revealed

In news that is disappointing for Aerosmith fans, but extremely exciting for Muppet fans – we have more details on the timeline for the transformation of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

Last year, Disney announced that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would be transformed to feature The Muppets – and now, we know that it will be opening in summer 2026.

The current version of the attraction, featuring Aerosmith, will be closing sometime in spring 2026. This will make for a rather short time to transform the attraction, so it seems as if it will be a light re-skin of the attraction's theme.