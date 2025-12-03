Soarin' Across America Set to Take Off at EPCOT by Memorial Day 2026
Disney are now conducting their final systems checks for Soarin' Across America!
Looks like EPCOT will be getting a head start on the west coast, with the new Soarin' Across America set to debut in time for Memorial Day 2026.
What's Happening:
- After learning that Soarin' Across America would be debuting on July 2nd, 2026 at Disney California Adventure, we've now learned that it will be debuting earlier within EPCOT's The Land pavilion.
- Highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places, Soarin' Across America will make its Walt Disney World debut in time for Memorial Day 2026.
- Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s pre-show, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."
- While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents.
- In preparation of the new attraction, Imagineering has been using on-location filming utilizing helicopters around the country.
- You can check out the attraction announcement trailer below:
