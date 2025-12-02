Prepare for Takeoff: Soarin' Across America Opening Date Revealed for Disney California Adventure
Celebrate the USA's semiquincentennial from the sky!
In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th, Soarin’ Across America will debut next summer at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, Disney California Adventure will debut a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction next summer, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.
- Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."
- Now we know that flights across America are set to begin on July 2nd, 2026 at Disneyland Resort.
- While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents.
- In preparation of the new attraction, Imagineering has been using on-location filming utilizing helicopters around the country.
- You can check out the attraction announcement trailer below:
Disney Celebrates America:
- In honor of the semiquincentennial, Disney is hosting a massive celebration from now through July 4th on-screen, at the parks, and beyond.
- At Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, the nighttime spectacular Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky will have an extended run for 2026, hosting performances on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th.
- In an effort to honor military families, Disney donated $2.5 million to Blue Star Families, will host special movie screenings, offer new vacation deals for service members, and expand their veteran hiring programs.
- New specials on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and more will also air to honor the nation’s milestone.
