Prepare for Takeoff: Soarin' Across America Opening Date Revealed for Disney California Adventure

In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th, Soarin’ Across America will debut next summer at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, Disney California Adventure will debut a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction next summer, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

Now we know that flights across America are set to begin on July 2nd, 2026 at Disneyland Resort.

While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents.

In preparation of the new attraction, Imagineering has been using on-location filming utilizing helicopters around the country.

You can check out the attraction announcement trailer below:

For those looking to celebrate America at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Disney Celebrates America:

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



