Prepare for Takeoff: Soarin' Across America Opening Date Revealed for Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the USA's semiquincentennial from the sky!

In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th, Soarin’ Across America will debut next summer at the Disneyland Resort

What’s Happening:

  • In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, Disney California Adventure will debut a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction next summer, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places. 
  • Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."
  • Now we know that flights across America are set to begin on July 2nd, 2026 at Disneyland Resort. 
  • While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents.

  • In preparation of the new attraction, Imagineering has been using on-location filming utilizing helicopters around the country. 
  • You can check out the attraction announcement trailer below:

Disney Celebrates America:

