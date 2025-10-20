A Glorious 3 Night Celebration! Disney World Expands 4th of July Fireworks
Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky, will be presented 3 nights in 2026.
As part of Disney Celebrating America to honor the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, also known as the semiquincentennial, Walt Disney World is extending the run of Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky
What’s Happening:
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky, will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, 2026, at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
- The 14 minute show features a dazzling array of fireworks set to a powerful orchestral score packed with traditional American folk songs and stirring patriotic melodies, such as God Bless America, Yankee Doodle, This is My Country and America the Beautiful.
- Beyond the traditional fireworks launched behind Cinderella Castle, the show utilizes special perimeter fireworks launched from around the Magic Kingdom. This technique creates a massive 360-degree spectacle that immerses guests on Main Street, U.S.A
Legacy of Patriotism in the Parks
- Disney’s tradition of celebrating American history and ideals is deeply woven into the fabric of its theme parks. Walt Disney himself was a fervent patriot, and his vision for attractions that both entertain and educate has been a hallmark of the parks since Disneyland opened in 1955.
- In his opening day speech, Walt Disney even stated that Disneyland was dedicated to the “hard facts that have created America."
- One of the first major patriotic attractions, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln featured the first-ever human Audio-Animatronics figure.
- When Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, the Hall of Presidents attraction expanded on the Lincoln concept, creating a stirring multimedia presentation on the history of the American presidency. Its grand finale, featuring an Audio-Animatronics figure of every U.S. President on one stage, remains a powerful and unique theme park spectacle.
- The American Adventure at Epcot uses a massive, computer-controlled set, rear-projection film, and lifelike Audio-Animatronics of historical figures like Mark Twain and Benjamin Franklin, to take guests on an inspiring journey through pivotal moments in American history.
- Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom is a tribute to colonial America, complete with a replica of the Liberty Bell. Main Street, U.S.A., found at multiple parks worldwide, is an idealized vision of a turn-of-the-20th-century American town, inspired by Walt Disney's own childhood in Marceline, Missouri.
Disney"Celebrating America" for Nation's 250th Anniversary
- A massive, company-wide celebration will run from Veterans Day 2025 through July 4, 2026, at parks, on-screen, and beyond.
- Disney is deepening its support for military families with a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families, special movie screenings, new vacation offers for service members, and expanded veteran hiring programs.
- ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, and more will premiere new specials and series to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.
- The centerpiece park attraction will be the Summer 2026 debut of Soarin’ Across America, a brand-new immersive flight experience coming to both EPCOT at Walt Disney World and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.
