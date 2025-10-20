New Soarin’ Across America to Debut at Disneyland and Disney World for America's 250th Anniversary

The beloved attraction takes flight on a brand-new journey across the United States starting in Summer 2026.

The beloved Soarin' attraction is trading in its current global itinerary for an all-new journey across the U.S. with Soarin’ Across America, which will be taking flight at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in Summer 2026!

What's Happening:

The fan-favorite flying theater attraction will be receiving a completely new film, transforming the experience into a celebration of the nation’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes.

Soarin' Across America will debut simultaneously at Disney California Adventure EPCOT in Florida in Summer 2026.

The reimagined flight experience is set to honor the heart and spirit of the nation as it soars into its 250th birthday celebration (the semiquincentennial).

Guests will be treated to a brand-new flight film showcasing the United States capturing more than a dozen breathtaking locations.

The new offering will feature the same iconic sensations that make Soarin' memorable: the feeling of flight, the spectacular sights, an inspiring new score, and, of course, the signature scents (I’m crossing my fingers for apple pie, after all what is more American than that?).

Walt Disney Imagineering is again going to be using on location filmography with helicopters and other vehicles to create the stunning new footage for this reimagined E-ticket attraction.

Beyond the Flight: Disney's Legacy of Soaring Entertainment