New Soarin’ Across America to Debut at Disneyland and Disney World for America's 250th Anniversary
The beloved attraction takes flight on a brand-new journey across the United States starting in Summer 2026.
The beloved Soarin' attraction is trading in its current global itinerary for an all-new journey across the U.S. with Soarin’ Across America, which will be taking flight at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in Summer 2026!
What's Happening:
- The fan-favorite flying theater attraction will be receiving a completely new film, transforming the experience into a celebration of the nation’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes.
- Soarin' Across America will debut simultaneously at Disney California Adventure park in California and EPCOT in Florida in Summer 2026.
- The reimagined flight experience is set to honor the heart and spirit of the nation as it soars into its 250th birthday celebration (the semiquincentennial).
- Guests will be treated to a brand-new flight film showcasing the United States capturing more than a dozen breathtaking locations.
- The new offering will feature the same iconic sensations that make Soarin' memorable: the feeling of flight, the spectacular sights, an inspiring new score, and, of course, the signature scents (I’m crossing my fingers for apple pie, after all what is more American than that?).
- Walt Disney Imagineering is again going to be using on location filmography with helicopters and other vehicles to create the stunning new footage for this reimagined E-ticket attraction.
Beyond the Flight: Disney's Legacy of Soaring Entertainment
- The announcement of Soarin' Across America continues a tradition for the attraction, which began in 2001 as Soarin’ Over California at Disney California Adventure.
- The ride was conceived with the simple, yet exhilarating, premise of hang gliding over the iconic landmarks and beautiful landscapes of California.
- When the attraction was brought to EPCOT in 2005, it was simply named Soarin'. Then, in 2016, both U.S. versions were simultaneously updated to the current film, Soarin’ Around the World, which expanded the horizons to international landmarks like the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Egypt, and the Eiffel Tower.
- Soarin' Across America marks a return to a domestic focus and its debut in 2026 aligns perfectly with the milestone 250th anniversary of the United States, as a patriotic centerpiece for Disney's semiquincentennial celebrations across its theme parks.
- The technology of the "flying theater" itself, invented by Imagineer Mark Sumner, allows guests' feet to dangle freely as they are lifted in front of a massive 80-foot domed screen. This, combined with synchronized motion, wind, and carefully deployed scents, creates an unmatched, immersive flying experience.
- Disney has a long history with theme park attractions showcasing American splendor including A Tour of the West, America the Beautiful, and American Journeys.
