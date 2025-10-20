Disney Celebrates America Inititive to Salute U.S. Service Members
New vacation offers, a $2.5 million donation, and expanded veteran hiring programs will honor service members for the nation's semiquincentennial.
As a cornerstone of its Disney Celebrating America initiative for the nation's 250th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has announced a significant expansion of its long-standing commitment to U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is strengthening its partnership with the nonprofit Blue Star Families through a $2.5 million donation to support military and veteran families across the country.
- This November, Disney Experiences will announce a new slate of special vacation offers for 2026. These deals will be available for eligible service members at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and on Disney Cruise Line.
- Disney will increase its use of the US Chamber Corporate Fellowship and Skillbridge programs, which provide professional training and hands-on experience for veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce.
- The company will host special screenings of new Disney film releases for military families on military bases and in key markets throughout the United States.
- As part of the celebration, ABC News will provide live coverage of events and activations featuring veterans and active-duty military members stationed around the globe.
- Disney and Blue Star Families will continue to host unique events, including a special celebration for their 25th “Blue Star Books" event, which promotes family reading.
A Legacy of Service and Support
- Disney's commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces is a core part of the company's 100-year history, starting with its founders.
- During World War I, Walt Disney joined the American Red Cross Ambulance Corps, serving in France after the armistice was signed.
- His older brother, Roy O. Disney, served as a petty officer in the U.S. Navy from 1917 to 1919.
- During World War II, the U.S. military requisitioned a large portion of the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, housing anti-aircraft guns and troops. The studio dedicated over 90% of its wartime production to creating training, propaganda, and educational films for the government. Famously, Disney artists also designed over 1,200 insignia for military units, free of charge.
- From the first day Disneyland opened in 1955, a daily flag retreat ceremony has been held to honor active-duty military members and veterans. This tradition continues today at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
- In 2012, Disney launched the "Heroes Work Here" initiative, which has resulted in the hiring of over 12,500 veterans. The company also supports and operates the Shades of Green resort at Walt Disney World, an Armed Forces Recreation Center offering affordable, full-scale resort vacations for service members and their families.
Disney"Celebrating America" for Nation's 250th Anniversary
- A massive, company-wide celebration will run from Veterans Day 2025 through July 4, 2026, at parks, on-screen, and beyond.
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, 2026, at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
- ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, and more will premiere new specials and series to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.
- The centerpiece park attraction will be the Summer 2026 debut of Soarin’ Across America, a brand-new immersive flight experience coming to both EPCOT at Walt Disney World and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.
