Magical Memories in the New Year: Disneyland Resort Announces Seasonal Events, Parties, Attraction Overlays and Deals for 2026

As you prepare for your magical 2026 Disneyland Resort vacation, Disney has shared an amazing lineup of incredible experiences, limited time events, after hours parties, seasonal fun, and more that you’ll definitely want to plan a trip around.

Throughout the year, guests will be able to enjoy special seasonal events, one-day-only experiences, Disneyland After Dark events, Oogie Boogie Bash, and more, all of which arrive with special entertainment, food offerings, merchandise and more.

The resort will also be debuting two limited-time attraction overlays you won’t wanna miss!

Let’s take a look at 2026 so you can plan your optimal time to head to the Happiest Place on Earth.

2026 Festivals and Events

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park (Jan. 23-Feb. 22)

To celebrate the Year of the Horse, Horace Horsecollar will appear throughout the festival, which honors Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions. Mickey and Minnie return in their Korean-inspired outfits, and several Disney characters will debut new attire representing Vietnamese and Chinese cultures. Guests can also meet a character from Pixar’s Turning Red.

Celebrate Gospel (Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-Feb. 28)

For 2026, this annual concert will move to the Downtown Disney District, offering two weekends of performances by Southern California community choirs and featuring gospel headliners Hezekiah Walker (Feb. 21) and Yolanda Adams (Feb. 28).

Anaheim Ducks Day (Feb. 22)

This fan-favorite event returns for one day to Disney California Adventure Park, featuring appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players and Wild Wing, hockey-themed entertainment and activities, photo opportunities, and more.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 6-April 27)

Celebrating the Golden State’s culinary prowess, guests can enjoy limited-time food offerings, beverage seminars, culinary demos, and family-friendly entertainment.

Disney On the Yard – Yardfest: Powered by Celebrate Soulfully (June 19)

This community event returns to the Downtown Disney District for its second year, celebrating the spirit and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities. Guests can enjoy daytime festivities featuring drum majors and Drum Major Mickey Mouse accompanied by a drumline.

D23 Day at Disneyland Resort (Aug. 13) and Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party (Aug. 13-16)

The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event begins with D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, a one-day celebration featuring magical surprises, themed moments, and fan-favorite experiences for all guests. In addition, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party returns at Disney California Adventure Park, offering live entertainment, Disney Jr. characters, activities, and photo opportunities for families with young children, before expanding into a three-day event at the Downtown Disney District.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort (Aug. 21-Oct. 31)

Festive frights and pumpkin delights return with seasonal attractions, family-friendly entertainment, and autumnal décor for guests of all ages to enjoy throughout the resort.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park (Aug. 21-Nov. 2)

The annual celebration of the bonds of family and the spirit of Día de los Muertos returns, inspired by Pixar’s Academy Award-winning film Coco.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Starts Nov. 18)

Families can celebrate diverse holiday traditions during this whimsical winter season, enjoying enchanting décor, jolly entertainment, and festive foods. The celebrations also include the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland After Dark

Sweethearts’ Nite (Jan. 22, 25, 27; Feb. 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 17)

This heartfelt event features Disney character couples, sweet treats, and more, running for nine nights in 2026. Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 for Inspire Magic Key holders, Dec. 10 for all Magic Key holders, and Dec. 11 for the public.

NEW! 70 Years of Favorites (March 3, 5)

This new celebration highlights favorite Disney music, shows, and characters while honoring Disneyland’s history. Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 for Inspire Magic Key holders, Dec. 10 for all Magic Key holders, and Dec. 11 for the public.

Disney Channel Nite (April 12, 14, 16)

This nostalgic celebration brings favorite Disney Channel shows from various eras to life, featuring energetic music, memorable characters, and themed experiences. Ticket details will be announced later.

Star Wars Nite (April 28, 30; May 4, 6)

The Star Wars-themed celebration returns with galactic entertainment, themed food and beverages, and unique photo opportunities for fans of the Light and Dark sides. Ticket details will be announced later.

Pride Nite (June 16, 18)

This vibrant event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring colorful décor, themed offerings, and festive entertainment. Ticket details will be announced later.

Oogie Boogie Bash

In 2026, the after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure Park expands to 33 nights, running from August 18 through October 31 on select dates.

Dates Include:

• Aug 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

Sept 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

Oct 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 31

Attraction Overlays and Tours

Soarin’ Across America

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration *the semiquincentennial.” While specifics about locations have not been shared, Soarin’ Across America will feature the same high-flying fun of the original attraction, as well as incredible sights, a new score, and scents. Flights are set to begin on July 2nd, 2026.





Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run – The Mandalorian and Grogu

A new mission aboard the Millennium Falcon is set to take off featuring a new storyline inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. For a limited time beginning on May 22nd, 2026, fans will be able to experience the new overlay alongside the release of the film.

The popular Space Mountain overlay, featuring special projects and a soundtrack inspired by the popular Star Wars franchise, is set to return on April 28th for a limited time.

Disneyland Railroad Guided Tours

Beginning on January 16th, 2026, guests will once again be able to embark on the seasonal Disneyland Railroad guided tour. Tickets will be available on January 8th.

Disneyland Resort Vacation Deals

There are some amazing savings to be made on a Disneyland Resort vacation. For those looking to make some magical memories in 2026, you can take advantage of ticket offers, hotel offers, and Magic Key passes to make the most of your money.

General Ticket Offers

Theme park reservations open 180 days in advance.

Some tickets start as low as $104.

Latest offers available at Disneyland.com/offers.

Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer

Purchase begins Jan. 21, 2026.

Valid for visits May 22 – Sept. 7, 2026.

Children ages 3–9: 1-Day Park Hopper tickets from $50.

2-Day and 3-Day tickets available; Lightning Lane Multi Pass optional.

Disneyland Resort Hotel Summer Savings

Save up to 25% on stays of 4+ nights, May 22 – Sept. 7, 2026.

Reservations begin Jan. 21, 2026 (availability/restrictions apply).

Early-Year Offers (Dec. 3, 2025 onward)

California Residents: 3-Day Park Hopper tickets from $83/day ($249 total). 3-Day Park Hopper + Lightning Lane Multi Pass from $117/day ($351 total). Valid Jan. 1 – May 21, 2026.



Hotel Stays: Save up to 25% on 3+ night stays Jan. 1 – May 21, 2026 (availability/restrictions apply).

Magic Key Passes

Select Magic Keys on sale Jan. 13, 2026.

Details, availability, and alerts at Disneyland.com/MagicKey.

For those looking for additional help planning their trips to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs. To enjoy the Disneyland 70th festivities, make sure you visit prior to the party’s end on August 9th, 2026.

