Photos/Videos: Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Comes Alive with Otherworldly Entertainment, Meet and Greets, and Photo Ops

The seperately ticketed celebration happens select nights now through May 6th.

Cue Star Wars “Main Theme." A long time ago (now), in a galaxy far far away (Disneyland), a celebration of Star Wars is taking over the original Magic Kingdom in a return of a popular Disneyland After Dark event. After checking out the pre-party excitement, let’s continue our coverage of last night’s incredible 2025 Star Wars Nite debut.

Disneyland After Dark is back again for more nights of exciting and exclusive offerings, and this time around, the party is taking guests into the unforgettable and inter-galactic world of Star Wars. Star Wars Nite invites fans to step into an immersive celebration of limited-time offerings like attraction overlays, entertainment, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and merchandise. Kicking off tonight, April 8th, from 9PM to 1AM, the separately ticketed event offers an evening of fun, shorter wait times, and more.

Laughing Place had a chance to jump in on the force-filled fun of Star Wars Nite. While Disneyland is already decorated with incredible offerings, many of which were available during the event, Star Wars Nite elevates the action with otherworldly entertainment offerings.

Entertainment

A Gathering of the Resistance with Rey

Unify with other Jedi at the Millennium Falcon for this special Lightsaber lighting ceremony.

Lightsaber Instructional

Put your Lightsaber skills to the test with this guided fight choreography class at Fantasyland Theatre.

Firgin D’an and the Modal Nodes

The classic Cantina band travels around the Rivers of America as you enjoy their unforgettable hit song.

Live Music on Tom Sawyer’s Island

A band played music from Tom Sawyer’s Island to bring even more energy to Star Wars Nite. Their set even included a rock version of the iconic “Imperial March" by John Williams.

Shadow of Memory: A Skywalker Saga

This projection show is available during the regular Season of the Force event, but it is not to be missed. Explore your favorite Skywalker Saga moments as the spires of Batuu come alive with projects and music.

Throughout the park, you’ll also find amazing photo opportunities that allow you to embrace your inner Jedi, Sith Lord, or Smuggler. Photo opportunities throughout the park include a Light Side photo op, Dark Side photo op, Star Wars Nite Lightsaber photo op, Scarif Postcard, Speeder Bikes, Endor Postcard, Mythosaur, Mustafar Postcard, Tatooine Postcard, Jabba the Hutt, Hoth Postcard, Boba Fett’s Throne, Emperor Palpatine’s Throne, and Bo-Katan’s Throne.

Photo Ops

Jabba the Hut

Bo-Katan’s Throne

Boba Fett’s Throne

Palpatine’s Throne

Hoth Postcard

Mustafar Postcard

Scarif Postcard

Endor Postcard

Speeder Bikes

Tatooine Postcard

Mythosaur

Lightsaber Star Wars Nite Photo Op

Light Side Photo Op

Dark Side Photo Op

While these photo opportunities place you into the role of fan-favorite Star Wars characters, fans visiting the event also had the opportunity to encounter and interact with icons from the sci-fi saga, including Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, Emperor Palpatine, Boba Fett, The Madalorian and Grogu, Ahsoka Tano and more!

Meet and Greets

R5-D4, R2-D2, and BB-8

Boba Fett

Luke Skywalker

Emperor Palpatine and Royal Guards

C1-10P

Padme Amidala

Jawa

Ewok

Sabine Wren

Magic Key holders who attend Star Wars Nite will also be able to pick up a special gift just for them. The button set was created by Tony Sherg, who started his career with Disney as a Disneyland cast member inTomorrowland, leading him to his role on the opening team of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in 2011. Now, Sherg works for LucasFilm as a designer.

The event also offers some delicious galactic grub.

The popular Coaxium Sipper was also back in stock, giving Star Wars Nite fans a chance to grab the collectible sipper before it inevitably sells out again.

As the celebration came to a close, Mickey and Minnie were decked out in outfits inspired by R2-D2 and BB-8 as they waved goodbye to guests.

Overall, if you are a Star Wars fan, you will not want to miss out on this Disneyland After Dark special event. Star Wars Nite runs select from April 8th through May 6th. Tickets start at $169 per guest. You can find more information about Star Wars Nite here.

Read More Disneyland Resort: