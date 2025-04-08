runDisney Reveals Event Themes for 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

You’re invited to “Celebrate Happy” and Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary during the 2026 event.

runDisney invites you to “Celebrate Happy" as the themes for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend returns to the Disneyland Resort

Guests of all ages can become a part of this exceptionally adventurous race weekend at The Happiest Place on Earth with a variety of experiences available for all skill levels.

This race weekend will be themed to different ways to celebrate what delights us most, imagine the Happiest Race on Earth at the Happiest Place on Earth – all taking place during Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

The individual event themes are as follows:

Disneyland 5K presented by Honda

On January 30th, join Joy from Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out films to “Celebrate Joy" during your 3.1 miles!

Disneyland 10K presented by Honda

On January 31st, get ready for 6.2 magical miles with Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey as you “Celebrate Imagination!"

Disneyland Half Marathon presented by Honda

On February 1st, “Celebrate Togetherness" during 13.1 miles of “ it’s a small world

Dumbo Double Dare presented by Honda

You can also “Celebrate Achievement" with Dumbo and earn an extra medal by finishing both the 10K and the half marathon for a total of 19.3 miles!

runDisney Kids Races

Kids 9 and under can “Celebrate Laughter" on January 31st as they jump into exciting runs featuring Stitch, a.k.a., Experiment 626.

Disneyland Yoga presented by Honda

Get ready to stretch and “Celebrate Smiles" on January 29th during a morning yoga session with the magnificent Miss Piggy in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Future participants wanting to join the 2026 event weekend should mark their calendars for the following registration dates and times:

