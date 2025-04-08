runDisney Reveals Event Themes for 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend
You’re invited to “Celebrate Happy” and Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary during the 2026 event.
runDisney invites you to “Celebrate Happy" as the themes for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend returns to the Disneyland Resort from January 29th-February 1st, 2026.
- Guests of all ages can become a part of this exceptionally adventurous race weekend at The Happiest Place on Earth with a variety of experiences available for all skill levels.
- This race weekend will be themed to different ways to celebrate what delights us most, imagine the Happiest Race on Earth at the Happiest Place on Earth – all taking place during Disneyland’s 70th Celebration.
- The individual event themes are as follows:
Disneyland 5K presented by Honda
- On January 30th, join Joy from Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out films to “Celebrate Joy" during your 3.1 miles!
Disneyland 10K presented by Honda
- On January 31st, get ready for 6.2 magical miles with Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey as you “Celebrate Imagination!"
Disneyland Half Marathon presented by Honda
- On February 1st, “Celebrate Togetherness" during 13.1 miles of “it’s a small world" wonders — be sure to bring a friend!
Dumbo Double Dare presented by Honda
- You can also “Celebrate Achievement" with Dumbo and earn an extra medal by finishing both the 10K and the half marathon for a total of 19.3 miles!
- Kids 9 and under can “Celebrate Laughter" on January 31st as they jump into exciting runs featuring Stitch, a.k.a., Experiment 626.
Disneyland Yoga presented by Honda
- Get ready to stretch and “Celebrate Smiles" on January 29th during a morning yoga session with the magnificent Miss Piggy in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Future participants wanting to join the 2026 event weekend should mark their calendars for the following registration dates and times:
- 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend at the Disneyland Resort
- Club runDisney Registration | April 22nd, 2025
- General Registration | April 29th, 2025
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New Guided Tour to Explore the Heritage of Disneyland for Its 70th Anniversary
- Special MagicBand+ Interactions and Photo Opportunities Coming to Disneyland for Its 70th Anniversary
- Vote on Your Favorite “Inside Out" Emotions Ahead of New “World of Color Happiness!" Show
- Disneyland and Walt Disney World Park-Specific Starbucks Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive on Disney Store
- Red Car Trolley Whereabouts Revealed in New Post from Garner Holt
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com