Special MagicBand+ Interactions and Photo Opportunities Coming to Disneyland for Its 70th Anniversary
Guests will be able to unlock five unique effects with their MagicBand+ and take part in a series of fun photo ops.
During Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration, guests can use their MagicBand+ to unlock five unique effects around the park.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disneyland Park will want to attach their MagicBand+ as they wander through the park to discover five fun surprises in Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland and Frontierland.
- At each stop, your MagicBand+ will unlock unique interactions and effects inspired by the opening day attractions, adding a little more nostalgia to your celebration.
- MagicBand+ will even interact with some of the new and returning entertainment experiences coming to the Disneyland Resort for its anniversary, including Paint the Night, Tapestry of Happiness, “World of Color Happiness!" and Wondrous Journeys, through synchronized vibrations and glittering lights.
- Guests will be able to purchase a new special MagicBand+ design created just for the 70th celebration (seen above).
- Meanwhile, guests looking to capture a memory of their visit to Disneyland during its 70th anniversary will find a series of all-new Magic Shots, Disney PhotoPass Lenses and other photo enhancements.
- These will be available in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including the Mickey and Minnie Magic Shot beginning May 16th near the Disneyland Park main entrance and Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities kick off on May 16th, 2025.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Vote on Your Favorite “Inside Out" Emotions Ahead of New “World of Color Happiness!" Show
- Disneyland and Walt Disney World Park-Specific Starbucks Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive on Disney Store
- Red Car Trolley Whereabouts Revealed in New Post from Garner Holt
- Interactive Key to Disneyland Set to Arrive for the Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
- "Celebrate Happy" with Four New Merchandise Collections for Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com