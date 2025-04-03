Interactive Key to Disneyland Set to Arrive for the Resort’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
Guests are invited to head on an exploration throughout the park’s nine lands to unlock their Key to Disneyland!
During the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, guests will be able to unlock extra magic in all nine lands at Disneyland Park with the interactive Key to Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to revealing four collections of merchandise that will hit store shelves for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, Disney has also shared the first details for the interactive Key to Disneyland.
- The interactive key will allow guests to embark on an adventure through Disneyland Park, where they will be tasked with finding lock stations to unlock all nine lands.
- Once completed, the Key to Disneyland will open, revealing one of nine commemorative pins.
- The Key does save your progress, so if you don’t find all lock stations in one day, you can come back for more adventures to finish your quest.
- You’ll be able to find a 70th Celebration lock station at the following locations:
- Disneyland Fire Station on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Aladdin’s Lamp inside Adventureland Bazaar in Adventureland
- In New Orleans Square
- Outside of Pooh Corner in Bayou Country
- Across from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Wilderness Expeditions and Delivery Service Wagon (near the entrance to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge) in Frontierland
- Across from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin in Mickey’s Toontown
- Fantasy Faire in Fantasyland
- Near the exit of Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland
- The Key to Disneyland interactive park experience will only be available during the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration—starting May 16th, 2025.
