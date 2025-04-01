Lululemon, Nectar Life, and Bopo Go! Coming to the Downtown Disney District
As if you needed more reasons, here are some new ones on why you will need to visit Downtown Disney in the future.
New locations are coming to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, and they shared a glimpse into what to expect.
What’s Happening:
- Exciting developments are underway at the Downtown Disney District within the Disneyland Resort.
- As part of the district's expansion, three additional venues have been announced for the future, along with exclusive previews of what’s to come thanks to Disney Parks Blog.
lululemon:
- A new lululemon store will open in Downtown Disney, featuring innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf, and tennis.
- Shoppers can discover items such as bags, gloves, hats, scarves, water bottles, yoga blocks, and mats in the former ESPN Zone building.
Nectar Life:
- Nectar Life is poised to enter the district with a range of handcrafted bath products aimed at delivering pure joy.
- The brand offers beauty essentials and bakery-inspired treats made from premium vegan, natural, and plant-based ingredients, including moisturizing whipped soaps, body scrubs, and curated gift sets.
- The new Downtown Disney location will feature a custom blending bar for personalized fragrances in products like shea body butters and fragrance roll-ons, marking the first customization bar for Nectar Life.
- Visitors can also create their own milkshake bath soaks and nourishing whipped soaps, while a soap mini bar will allow guests to self-dispense unique soap blends.
- A pop-up event this spring will preview these offerings before the store's official opening later this year near Avengers Reserve.
Bopo Go!:
- Bopo Go! is a new café concept launching in Downtown Disney, created by Eric and Philip Wang, co-owners of Bopomofo Café, which has several locations in Southern California.
- The café will serve premium boba and bubble tea made from real fruits, vegetables, lactose-free milk, oat milk, and natural sugars, without artificial ingredients.
- The tea is sourced from Taiwanese farmers, and the matcha is ceremonial grade from Japan.
- Inspired by Asian convenience stores, Bopo Go! will also offer signature beverages, light snacks, and imported treats.
Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ:
- Two new dining establishments are being developed for Downtown Disney by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori: Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ.
- The interiors will blend comfort and sophistication, with Arthur & Sons offering premium beef, fresh seafood, and a diverse selection of bourbons and cocktails, all within a setting of crisp lines and rich wood tones.
- In contrast, Pearl’s Roadside BBQ will provide a quick-service experience featuring modern barbecue with traditional North Carolina flavors, including pulled pork and smoked turkey, complemented by craft beers and moonshine cocktails.
- Its ambiance will be enhanced by a hand-painted mural and the aromas of hickory and oak, while the decor will evoke a vintage filling station.
- The spacious patio and Shine Bar will overlook the Downtown Disney promenade, inviting guests to enjoy handcrafted cocktails in a vibrant atmosphere.
More On the Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com