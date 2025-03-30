"A Goofy Movie" Inspired Powerline Max Collectible Popcorn Bucket Headed to Disneyland this April

The souvenir made it's debut at the resort's 90s Nite party earlier this month.

We are just a little over a week away from the 30th Anniversary of A Goofy Movie. Guests visiting Disneyland Resort will have the chance to celebrate the film with the return of the Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket.

We’re Seeing I2I:

Over on the Disney Parks official X account, they have shared that the A Goofy Movie inspired Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket will be headed to Disneyland Resort this April.

This popcorn bucket may look familiar to fans that attended Disneyland After Dark: 90s Nite

Originally, the collectible container was only available at the nostalgia filled separately ticketed event, but starting on April 4th, regular day guests visiting the resort can grab the all that snack container.

During the event, the Powerline Max Bucket cost $35, which we expect will be the same when the item makes its return to the resort.

Highlighting the fresh design of the container (and fresh popcorn), Disney Parks shared a short video announcing the popstar impersonator’s return to the Disneyland Resort.

You can check it out below:

We listened to your hearts and now we're seeing it I2I 🍿⚡ pic.twitter.com/WGBYi1GZLj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 30, 2025

A Goofy Movie originally debuted back on April 7th, 1995. The film has since become somewhat of a Disney cult classic for Millennials.

For those in the Los Angeles area looking to celebrate the film, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting a special screening of the film, along with an exclusive panel and pre-screening dance party.

You can find more info on the event here

