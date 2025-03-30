Photos: Rice Crispy Treat Death Star Replica Debuts at Disney's Grand Californian

After destroying Scarif, Jedha, and Alderaan, the Death Star has set its sights on the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. Over at Disney’ Grand Californian Resort & Spa, an edible version of one of the movie series’ most iconic weapons has appeared in the lobby.

That’s No Moon, It’s a Space Station:

Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain

Inside Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, a large Death Star has appeared inside the lobby.

However, this isn’t any ordinary decoration. The Star Wars weapon was crafted by Disney pastry chefs, bringing a sweet-twist to the movie series’ symbol.

Taking over 240 hours to complete, the giant rice crispy treat is made of over 160 pounds of crisped rice cereal, 150 pounds of fondant, 80 pounds of powdered sugar, 80 pounds of marshmallows, 40 pounds of chocolate, 30 pounds of butter, and 24 pounds of egg whites.

Surrounding the Death Star is a depiction of the galaxy and small planets to show the sheer size of this massive creation.

If you look up close, you’ll see an epic chase between an X-Wing and Tie Fighter Ships flying around the Star Wars icon.

This incredible detailed rice crispy sculpture should be viewable throughout the duration of Star Wars Season of the Force.

