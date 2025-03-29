Photos/Videos: Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga and Fire of the Rising Moons Bring Batuu to Life at Disneyland's Season of the Force

The two entertainment offerings run now through May 11th.

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga projection show and returning Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience.

What’s Happening:

Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga and the returning Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience.

The two nighttime entertainment offerings expand the already immersive experience inside of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Laughing Place got the chance to check out these incredible offerings, yesterday, March 28th, when the seasonal Star Wars event kicked off.

Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga lights up the spires of Batuu as high definition projections bring the story of the legendary Skywalker family to life.

Highlighted by the John Williams-created musical motifs, the new show brings stunning visuals to the highly detailed facade of Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

The approximately 11-minute experience features characters like Luke, Leia, Darth Vader, Anakin, Padme, and more as it invites fans to relive some of the most iconic moments from the film series to life.

If you wanna check out the full show, you can watch our video of Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga below:

In addition to the unforgettable new projection show, the alternate viewing experience of Disneyland’s nightly firework show Fire of the Rising Moons has also returned for Season of the Force.

Currently, Mickey’s Mix Magic is the park's nighttime spectacular, but instead of hearing dance remixes of classic Disney songs, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comes to life with the gorgeous score of the hit film series.

You can also watch our full video of this year’s Fire of the Rising Moons below:

