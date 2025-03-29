Photos: New Hyperspace Mountain and Space Mountain T-Shirts Arrive Alongside Season of the Force

The Star Wars celebration runs from now through May 11th.

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. The event also marks the return of Hyperspace Mountain, with new shirts available to commemorate the overlay and the classic Space Mountain attraction.

Spaceport T-Shirts:

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay, meet and greets and more.

Arriving alongside the event, guests experiencing Hyperspace Mountain will find a new T-shirt celebrating the return of the Star Wars overlay as well as one honoring the classic Space Mountain.

The new apparel items are available at Spaceport Document Control near the on-ride photo viewing area.

Let’s take a look at the new items:

Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain T-Shirt

“Rocket to Space and Back Again" Space Mountain T-Shirt

Hyperspace Mountain debuted back in 2015 as a part of the first Season of the Force. Created in celebration of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens , the overlay and seasonal event lasted for nearly two years before the attraction returned to the Michael Giacchino-scored Space Mountain. Now, Hyperspace Mountain makes its yearly return during the spring season. You can experience the attraction now through May 11th.

Hyperspace Mountain also took over Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris' versions of the attraction, where they have become permanent.

