Remote Control Mouse Droid Coming to Disneyland Resort
This might be the only time you'll be excitied to have a mouse in your home!
You’ll soon be able to take home the iconic Mouse Droid found throughout the Star Wars film series. Previewed at a media event for Disneyland’s Season of the Force, the remote control droid is expected to be available to purchase soon.
What’s Happening:
- Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.
- The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay, meet and greets and more.
- During today’s media event, Disney previewed a new souvenir remote-control Mouse Droid that guests will be able to purchase when visiting the resort.
- The highly detailed Mouse Droid looks just like the ones found throughout the Star Wars films, with accompanying sound effects.
- While no available date was revealed, Disney did say the Mouse Droid would be arriving soon to Droid Depot and Star Wars Trading Post.
- You can check out a video of the Mouse Droid in action below:
