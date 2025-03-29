Remote Control Mouse Droid Coming to Disneyland Resort

This might be the only time you'll be excitied to have a mouse in your home!

You’ll soon be able to take home the iconic Mouse Droid found throughout the Star Wars film series. Previewed at a media event for Disneyland’s Season of the Force, the remote control droid is expected to be available to purchase soon.

What’s Happening:

Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain

During today’s media event, Disney previewed a new souvenir remote-control Mouse Droid that guests will be able to purchase when visiting the resort.

The highly detailed Mouse Droid looks just like the ones found throughout the Star Wars films, with accompanying sound effects.

While no available date was revealed, Disney did say the Mouse Droid would be arriving soon to Droid Depot and Star Wars Trading Post.

You can check out a video of the Mouse Droid in action below:

Meeting a Mouse Droid at the #SeasonOfTheForce media event. (He’s coming soon, date TBA, to Droid Depot and Star Wars Trading Post) pic.twitter.com/3T6DdsZTs1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 28, 2025

