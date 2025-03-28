Photos: Mythosaur Mug Arrives at Disneyland's Oga's Cantina for Season of the Force

Today is the first day of Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort, which welcomes Star Wars fans to experience limited time merchandise, ride experiences, meet and greets and more. Over at Oga’s Cantina a brand new ceramic mug featuring the Mythosaur is now available. Let’s check it out.

A new mug has just arrived at Oga’s Cantina in celebration of Disneyland’s Star Wars celebration Season of the Force.

The mug is inspired by the Mythosaur, a gigantic reptilian creature native to Mandalore. The skull design is often depicted on the armor and weapons of the Mandalorian

Once thought to be extinct, the legendary creature made a living appearance in the third season of The Mandalorian .

. Taking inspiration for the Mandalorian Mythosaur skull design, the mug depicts the skull positioned on a rocky, cave wall-like surface, with a Mando’a phrase carved in the back.

After translating the backside to say “Mhi draar baati meg’aarlii’se kote lo’she’sus narit," the phrase roughly translates to “We never forgive those who take glory from the weak."

The mug is a 1st Edition, meaning there may be more made at some point in the same design after this first set sells out.

The collectible ceramic mug is served with a Ne’tra Gal (Black ale in Mando’a) alcoholic beverage, which consists of White Wampa Ale, apple cider, and cherry puree.

The Mythosaur mug will run you $48 before tax, but does include the drink. You don’t need to get the drink, but no discount is applied by purchasing the collectible without it.

Season of the Force brings in a wide array of offerings to celebrate the Star Wars universe. You can check out our live blog of the event’s first day here

