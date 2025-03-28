Photos: Disneyland's Eggstravaganza Scavenger Hunt Returns to Downtown Disney

Round up your friends and family to see if you can find all of the hidden eggs at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland’s Springtime scavenger hunt, Eggstravaganza, has made its triumphant return to the resort. Let’s check out some of this year’s prizes, decorations, and a limited-edition pin.

What’s Happening:

It’s the most egg-cellent time of year at the Disneyland Resort

As the spring flowers start to bloom, guests visiting the theme park resort will be able to embark on an egg-citing scavenger hunt to find hidden Disney character Easter eggs located throughout Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Laughing Place had the chance to join in on Disneyland Resort’s Eggstravaganza today, checking out some of the decorative eggs, prizes, and a commemorative pin for this year’s festivities.

Running from March 25th through April 21st, guests can purchase an Eggstravaganza map, where they will be tasked with finding all of the character-themed eggs throughout their area of choice. Each map runs for $9.99.

Upon entering Downtown Disney, guests will find signs highlighting the upcharge experience. To participate in the Eggstravaganza, you’ll need to head to one of the participating retail locations to purchase a map. For Downtown Disney’s map, you can find the maps at Disney Home, Disney Storyland Boutique, Disney’s Pin Traders, WonderGround Gallery, World of Disney.

We took some time to explore Downtown Disney and find a few of the hidden eggs. Make sure you look high and low for these adorable decorations.

Finishing the Eggstravaganza awards participants with an exclusive prize only available for the event.

This year, wooden, paintable character eggs are being given to those that complete the scavenger hunt.

You’ll be able to choose one character, which includes Mickey, Minnie, the White Rabbit, Thumper, Chip, or Dale. Each set comes with paint and a brush.

For the Downtown Disney Eggstravaganza, guests can redeem their completed maps at World of Disney and Disney’s Pin Traders.

At World of Disney, guests will also find a limited edition Eggstravaganza 2025 pin and some springtime photo props to commemorate the experience.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s Eggstravaganza, click here

